Pharmacist's Crucial Advice: The Vital Urine Test for High Blood Pressure Patients

A pharmacist on TikTok provides vital advice for individuals with high blood pressure, emphasizing the importance of regular urine tests to monitor kidney health and detect potential complications early. This is a critical step in managing the condition and preventing serious health issues.

Millions worldwide grapple with the challenges of high blood pressure , leading individuals to constantly seek accessible strategies to effectively manage it. For those contending with this condition, adherence to expert guidance is paramount. A pharmacist, renowned for dispensing practical health advice, has recently shared crucial insights specifically tailored for individuals managing high blood pressure , emphasizing that neglecting essential aspects could precipitate 'serious damage'.

Pharmacist Anum, a prominent figure on TikTok, recently elucidated these critical points in a straightforward video, making it vital for anyone affected to heed her advice. This isn't the only recent advice of this nature, as other experts have suggested performing simple check-ups if you suspect you have high blood pressure.

In the video, Pharmacist Anum emphasized the critical importance of safeguarding kidney health for those living with high blood pressure. She stated that regular monitoring of kidney function is essential, highlighting a simple yet often overlooked test. This test, involving a urine sample submitted to your General Practitioner (GP), assesses the albumin-creatinine ratio (ACR).

The ACR measures the presence of proteins in the urine, acting as an early indicator of potential kidney damage. Detecting protein leakage early allows for the identification of early signs of kidney damage before any symptoms manifest. Early detection is key, and generally, an ACR test is performed at the initial diagnosis of high blood pressure and then at least annually. Individual circumstances and risk factors may warrant more or less frequent testing.

She urged anyone with high blood pressure who has never had a urine test or provided a urine sample to contact their GP to determine if the test is necessary for assessing kidney health. In the accompanying caption, she highlighted that kidney function monitoring is an 'essential part' of blood pressure management and that blood tests could be required sometimes. She also encourages people to contact their GP if they have not been tested recently.

This advice carries significant weight because urine tests are invaluable for individuals with high blood pressure, as they provide an avenue to detect early signs of kidney damage, identify potential underlying causes of hypertension, and ensure medication adherence. These tests screen for protein (albumin), which signals potential kidney disease, and also help monitor salt levels.

Additionally, they can verify whether prescribed blood pressure medications are being taken as directed. High blood pressure can damage kidney blood vessels, potentially leading to chronic kidney disease. A urine test can detect albuminuria (the presence of protein in urine), often the earliest sign of this damage.

Furthermore, some urine tests can even determine if individuals are taking their prescribed blood pressure medications, which aids physicians in addressing non-adherence and improving blood pressure control. Specific urine tests, such as those that measure sodium or certain hormones, also help identify less common secondary causes of high blood pressure, including diseases affecting the adrenal glands. They also serve to check for signs of diabetes (glucose), infections (bacteria/blood), and assess how efficiently the kidneys are filtering waste products. Individuals with any concerns should always consult their doctor for personalized medical advice.





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