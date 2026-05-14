Pharmacy Manager from Larkhall Named Ms Great Britain Glasgow

A pharmacy manager from Larkhall has been crowned Ms Great Britain Glasgow, securing a spot in the national final of the competition. Samantha Grant described the win as 'one of the most incredible moments' in her life.

A pharmacy manager from Larkhall has been crowned Ms Great Britain Glasgow , securing a spot in the national final of the competition. Samantha Grant described the win as 'one of the most incredible moments' in her life.

And the 35-year-old will now go on to represent Glasgow at the UK finals in Leicester this October, Lanarkshire Live reports. She said: 'Being crowned the first ever Ms Great Britain Glasgow is an honour that I will forever be grateful for.

Being back on stage after eight years of not competing felt incredibly empowering and the immense pride in myself that I felt when my name was announced as the winner will go down as one of the most incredible moments in my life.

' She added: 'Getting back on stage and the run up to finals definitely felt different this time around, being a mummy to my little girl who is three, I had to adapt to a different way of preparing. I am so lucky to have such a supportive husband and family who were there to allow me time to get myself prepared.

' During her reign, Samantha hopes to focus on women's empowerment and went on: 'I want to continue the mission I started on the lead up to finals and inspire more women to find themselves again and be confident in who they are and what they stand for. ' She also spoke passionately about helping to challenge outdated stereotypes surrounding modern pageantry, emphasising the strong focus on charity work, confidence building and community impact throughout the competition





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