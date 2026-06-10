Phase 3 Trial Shows Mazdutide Drives 16.65% Weight Loss and Cardiometabolic Gains in Chinese Adults With Obesity

A detailed summary of the GLORY-2 phase 3 trial results for mazdutide, a dual GLP-1 and glucagon receptor agonist, demonstrating significant weight loss and improved cardiometabolic markers in Chinese adults with obesity, along with discussion of associated gastrointestinal side effects and clinical implications for managing the obesity epidemic.

A phase 3 clinical trial , known as GLORY-2 , has demonstrated that the dual GLP-1 and glucagon receptor agonist mazdutide, administered as a once-weekly 9-milligram subcutaneous injection, led to substantial weight loss and significant improvements in cardiometabolic health among Chinese adults with obesity.

The study, which was conducted across 27 hospitals in China between December 2023 and November 2025, included 461 participants with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. A portion of the study cohort, approximately 16.1%, also had a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. Participants were randomly assigned in a 2:1 ratio to receive either mazdutide or a placebo, alongside lifestyle interventions including a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

The primary findings showed that individuals treated with mazdutide achieved an average weight reduction of 16.65% from baseline after 60 weeks, a stark contrast to the 1.50% reduction observed in the placebo group. This difference was both statistically and clinically significant.

Furthermore, a high proportion of the mazdutide group achieved meaningful weight-loss milestones: 84.3% lost at least 5% of their body weight, 69.9% lost 10% or more, 57.3% lost 15% or more, and 42.4% achieved a remarkable 20% or greater reduction. These outcomes far surpassed the results in the placebo arm. Beyond weight, the drug produced notable benefits for cardiometabolic risk factors.

Treated patients experienced an average decrease in waist circumference of 12.82 cm compared to a mere 2.00 cm in the control group. Significant improvements were also documented in systolic blood pressure, triglycerides, non-HDL cholesterol, and LDL cholesterol.

However, the safety profile revealed that gastrointestinal adverse events were common with mazdutide treatment, particularly during the initial dose-escalation period. These events were predominantly mild to moderate in severity, but they represent a key tolerability consideration that clinicians will need to actively manage when prescribing this new class of medication.

The trial's findings provide robust evidence for mazdutide's potential as a powerful pharmacological tool for addressing the growing epidemic of obesity and its associated cardiometabolic diseases in China and potentially beyond. China is currently facing a severe and rapidly escalating adult obesity crisis, with prevalence having increased more than fourfold over the last thirty years.

Obesity, defined as a BMI of 30 or greater, is strongly linked to a high burden of related comorbidities like type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, and hypertension, which in turn drive increased cardiovascular mortality and a substantial strain on public health systems. While GLP-1 receptor agonists have revolutionized medical weight management, there remains a critical need for highly effective therapies specifically for individuals with moderate-to-severe obesity.

Mazdutide represents a next-generation approach as a dual agonist, targeting both the GLP-1 receptor and the glucagon receptor. This mechanism is designed to not only suppress appetite and slow gastric emptying through GLP-1 receptor activation but also to increase energy expenditure and improve lipid metabolism via glucagon receptor agonism.

The GLORY-2 trial was expressly designed to fill an evidence gap by focusing on Chinese adults with a BMI of 30 or above, a population at particularly high risk for serious health complications. The study's rigorous double-blind, placebo-controlled design strengthens the validity of its impressive efficacy results. The magnitude of weight loss and metabolic improvement seen with the 9-mg dose suggests mazdutide could become a cornerstone therapy.

Yet, the gastrointestinal side effect profile, while typical for this drug class, underscores the importance of patient education, careful dose titration, and supportive clinical management to ensure adherence and maximize benefit-risk outcomes. Future research will likely explore long-term cardiovascular outcomes and the drug's effects in more diverse populations. In summary, the GLORY-2 phase 3 trial provides compelling evidence that mazdutide is a highly effective treatment for obesity in Chinese adults, delivering profound weight loss and multifaceted cardiometabolic improvements.

The results position mazdutide as a promising addition to the expanding arsenal of incretin-based therapies. The drug's dual-agonist mechanism appears to confer a superior efficacy signal compared to GLP-1 monotherapies, accomplishing weight reductions that approach those seen with bariatric surgery in some patients. The concurrent benefits on blood pressure and lipid profiles are especially valuable, as they address the integrated risk of metabolic syndrome.

However, the management of gastrointestinal adverse events will be a pivotal component of its real-world use. The successful titration strategies developed during the trial will inform clinical practice guidelines. These findings come at a crucial time as global health authorities seek scalable medical interventions to combat the obesity pandemic. For China, where the disease burden is immense and rising, mazdutide offers a potential new standard of care.

Further studies will be necessary to confirm its long-term safety, its impact on hard cardiovascular events, and its cost-effectiveness in routine clinical settings, but the current data make a strong case for its regulatory approval and adoption





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Mazdutide Obesity Treatment GLP-1 Agonist Glucagon Receptor Phase 3 Trial Weight Loss Cardiometabolic Health Chinese Adults GLORY-2 JAMA Clinical Trial Pharmacotherapy Incretin Dual Agonist

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