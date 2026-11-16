Phil Collins Honored at Rock Hall While Revealing Health Struggles and Parenting Regrets

Phil Collins receives solo induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles, sharing emotional tributes and confirming his health recovery.

Phil Collins stood on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday night, supported by walking canes, as he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for his solo career. The 75-year-old musician appeared alongside his daughter, Lily Collins, the actress known for her role in the Netflix series Emily in Paris, marking a significant milestone in his decades-long musical journey.

Phil Collins Receives Solo Rock Hall Of Fame Induction

Phil Collins officially joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, accepting the honor after his previous induction in 2010 with the band Genesis. During his acceptance speech at the Peacock Theater, the singer admitted that he made his children's lives difficult while raising them, yet emphasized his deep love for his five children from three marriages. He stated clearly that he loves them to death, acknowledging the complexity of his relationship with them as he celebrated this career achievement.

Also read Phil Collins brought to tears by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

This solo induction distinguishes his individual artistic impact from his previous band achievements. The ceremony highlighted his transition from a drumming prodigy to one of the most successful pop singers of the 1980s. Collins, who has not performed live since 2022 due to severe health issues, used this platform to confirm that he is no longer joking about his future in music. He assured the audience that they have not heard the last of him, signaling a potential return to the stage despite his physical limitations.

Lily Collins And Family React To Father's Milestone

Lily Collins, dressed in red leather trousers and an oversized grey checked blazer, stood by her father during the ceremony, sharing a deeply personal tribute on Instagram after the event. She described seeing her father's legacy celebrated as something she would never have words for, noting that standing beside him as he accepted the award was monumentally special. Her post highlighted that her earliest memories are wrapped up in his music, making the recognition of his impact on millions of fans even more meaningful for their family.

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Phil Collins opened up about his past struggles with alcoholism and how his daughter recently broke down in tears fearing he might die from addiction. He revealed that Lily had previously written an open letter forgiving him for his shortcomings, a gesture that later caused her regret. The singer expressed gratitude to his three ex-wives for loving him through the years and giving him five great children, acknowledging that their support was instrumental in his ability to raise them despite his personal challenges.

Travis Barker And Cynthia Erivo Deliver Emotional Tributes

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker inducted Phil Collins, praising him for his unprecedented dual stardom as a drummer and a hit-making pop singer. Barker noted that he grew up wanting to play drums like Collins and described the singer's song In the Air Tonight as providing arguably the most badass drum fill of all time. He then performed that iconic fill live, accompanied by a slowed-down, epic rendition of the song by singer Cynthia Erivo, which brought the crowd to its feet.

Cynthia Erivo's performance added a dramatic and emotional layer to the tribute, showcasing the enduring power of Collins' music. Collins expressed that he is not joking when he says he would have been in a grave six feet under without the intervention of his assistant. He credited her for saving his life by telling him his previous habits were bad for him and that he needed to make significant changes to survive.

Phil Collins Confirms Recovery From Alcoholism And Health Issues

Phil Collins detailed his recent medical crisis, revealing that he was nearly drinking himself to death two years ago. He ended up on life support in a Swiss hospital, requiring his family to travel there to make tough decisions about his care. He has since recovered, though he continues to manage type 2 diabetes, nerve damage in his hands, and multiple surgeries on his spine and knees, which necessitate the use of crutches for walking.

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The singer also thanked his manager Tony Smith, Atlantic Records founders Ahmet and Nesuhi Ertegun, and Virgin Records founder Richard Branson for nurturing his career. He cited Eric Clapton and Robert Plant as heroes who paved the way for his own musical journey. The evening also saw the induction of other legends including Queen Latifah, Oasis, MC Lyte, and Sade, with Billy Idol, New Order, and Iron Maiden scheduled to enter the hall later in the event.