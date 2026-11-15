Phil Collins Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Amid Health Challenges

Phil Collins attended the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, November 14, honoring his solo career. The musician faced significant medical issues while appearing with daughter Lily Collins.

Phil Collins attended the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 14, marking a rare public appearance for the legendary musician. The event honored his highly successful solo career, which features hit songs such as Against All Odds, One More Night, and Another Day in Paradise. He previously entered the Hall of Fame in 2010 as a member of the progressive rock band Genesis.

The eight-time Grammy winner arrived at the star-studded gala alongside his actress daughter, Lily Collins. Photographs from the red carpet showed the father-daughter duo posing together, with Collins leaning on a walking cane. This appearance was particularly notable given his recent history of severe health issues and his retirement from public performances in 2022.

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Collins Health Challenges Revealed

Collins has faced a series of serious medical problems in recent years that have largely kept him out of the spotlight. In January, the musician spoke candidly to Zoe Ball on the BBC Eras podcast about his struggles. He admitted that the past few years had been particularly difficult and required round-the-clock nursing care.

His medical history includes five knee operations and a serious spinal injury that caused nerve damage. This spinal issue significantly affected his ability to play the drums, an instrument central to his fame. Additional complications included kidney problems, type 2 diabetes, and severe outcomes after contracting COVID-19 while hospitalized.

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Refusal to Perform Live at Gala

Despite his presence at the induction ceremony, Collins explained that he declined the opportunity to perform live. He cited his ongoing health issues as the primary reason for not singing on stage. This decision aligns with his farewell tour with Genesis in 2022, where he sang seated while his son, Nic Collins, took over drumming duties.

In an article published on November 8, Collins admitted he remained uncertain about ever performing live again. However, he expressed delight at receiving recognition for his solo work. The honor serves as a culmination of his decades-long impact on popular music, extending beyond his tenure with Genesis.

Family Moments and Public Appearances

Lily Collins, dressed in striking red leather pants and a gray checked blazer, stood beside her father with a bright smile. Her pale blue embroidered blouse and composed demeanor contrasted with the emotional weight of the moment. The pair had previously shared rare photographs together to celebrate his seventy-fifth birthday earlier in the year.

At that time, Lily wrote about counting herself lucky to have hugged and laughed with him. Their latest appearance at the gala offered another memorable moment for the family. Collins looked smart in a black suit and crisp white shirt, with closely cropped gray hair and beard visible under the event lights.

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Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Recognition

The induction ceremony brought together various legends from the music industry. KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley also made a rare appearance without their iconic makeup. Other attendees included Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Pfeiffer and actor Andrew Garfield, who was among the night's honorees.

The event highlighted the enduring legacy of rock music and its key figures. For Collins, the recognition represents a significant milestone in a career that has influenced generations of musicians. His ability to attend the ceremony, despite requiring constant medical support, demonstrated the importance of the honor to his personal journey.