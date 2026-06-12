Phil Mickelson's golf club membership revoked amid allegations of misconduct

Phil Mickelson's membership at a high-end golf club has been revoked amid allegations of inappropriate contact with a female employee. The incident is alleged to have occurred earlier this spring and following a complaint by the employee Mickelson was asked to leave mid-round while playing at the Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe near San Diego.

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson 's membership at a high-end golf club has been revoked amid allegations of inappropriate contact with a female employee at the Californian establishment.

The incident is alleged to have occurred earlier this spring and following a complaint by the employee Mickelson was asked to leave mid-round while playing at the Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe near San Diego. The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct. All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously.

Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident, and took decisive action. The Farms conducts thorough reviews of all reported matters according to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence and accountability. To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are unable to speak further on this matter.

We appreciate your understanding. Phil Mickelson was one of the game's most popular players when, at the age of 51, he became the oldest man to win a major with victory at the 2021 US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. He was a fan favourite with an affable demeanour and daring style of play. He was regarded as a family man who attracted big money sponsorship deals, a marquee player at every tournament where he competed.

But he was subsequently embroiled in a number of controversies. The 55-year-old was among the first recruits to LIV Golf, despite making derogatory comments about the Saudi Arabian backers of the breakaway tour. In the wake of those inflammatory quotes, published by journalist Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson took himself away from the game, missing the 2022 Masters and the defence of his US PGA title. He reappeared at LIV's inaugural event at the Centurion Club near Hemel Hempstead in June 2022.

I've said and done a lot of things that I regret, Mickelson said to reporters at his pre-tournament press conference. As well as being a central and divisive figure in golf's civil war, prompted by LIV's emergence as a rival to the PGA Tour, Mickelson was also embroiled in controversy away from the course. He was involved in a US federal investigation into insider trading that led to the imprisonment of one of his friends, Billy Walters.

The American bookmaker then alleged in a book published after his release that Mickelson had waged a billion dollars in sporting bets. Such stories of excessive gambling prompted the charismatic left-hander to say: I have also been very open about my gambling addiction. I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now.

Mickelson has played only one LIV tournament this year, in South Africa, missing the rest of their schedule to prioritise a family health matter. This absence from competitive golf is not thought to relate to the alleged incident at the Farms Golf Club. He missed this year's Masters and US PGA despite being eligible for both majors. He will not play at next week's US Open, an event where he has been runner up six times.

It is the only major he has yet to win. The Farms is located 25 miles northeast of San Diego close to where Mickelson grew up. An ultra exclusive country club, it was a long-time base for the 45 time PGA Tour winner, somewhere he relied on to prepare his game for the biggest tournaments





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Phil Mickelson Golf Allegations Misconduct Membership Revoked

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