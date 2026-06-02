Phil Spencer Receives MBE from King Charles for Charity Work

Phil Spencer, the TV star known for his 25-year stint co-presenting Channel 4's Location, Location, Location with Kirstie Allsopp, received an MBE from King Charles on Monday for his work as patron of charity St Mungo's.

Phil Spencer , the TV star known for his 25-year stint co-presenting Channel 4's Location , Location , Location with Kirstie Allsopp , received an MBE from King Charles on Monday for his work as patron of charity St Mungo's .

The investiture ceremony took place at Windsor Castle. Phil became a patron of St Mungo's in 2010 and previously described receiving an MBE as 'one hell of a thing and overwhelming' especially as the cause 'is very close to my heart.

' The organisation works with people facing rough sleeping and homelessness in Greater London, providing emergency housing, opportunities to learn new skills, and innovative accommodation projects. Phil's connection to the charity dates back to the 1990s when he had a business finding homes for the 'very wealthy' and decided to put a percentage of every fee 'back into the bottom end of the market.

' Phil, who shares two sons with his wife of 24 years Fiona, was missing his parents during his milestone day on Monday, following their deaths from a tragic river crash in 2023. His mother and father both died after the car his mother, Anne, was driving tipped over the edge of a bridge and into the Nailbourne River in Littlebourne, Kent.

Phil paid a moving tribute to his parents after the tragedy, saying they 'would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.

' Phil and Kirstie recently celebrated 25 years of their Channel 4 property show Location, Location, Location. Last year, the TV duo revealed what their relationship is really like, admitting they don't spend time together outside of work. The Location, Location, Location hosts were subject to raised eyebrows when Phil failed to attend Kirstie's wedding back in January 2025.

Tying the knot with property tycoon Ben Anderson in a secret ceremony at Mayfair's Grosvenor Chapel, the star's co-host was notably absent from the celebrations. However, it was later revealed that the event was so heavily cloaked in secrecy that even guests were unaware they were attending a wedding until the last minute. Phil and Kirstie said that while they are great friends of 25 years, they never socialise outside of work.

Phil became a patron of St Mungo's in 2010, as previously described, receiving an MBE as 'one hell of a thing and overwhelming' especially as the cause 'is very close to my heart.

' He first started working with the charity when he had a business finding homes for the 'very wealthy' and decided to put a percentage of every fee 'back into the bottom end of the market. ' Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, Kirstie confessed: 'We don't socialise, because we work so much together. ' Phil added: 'But we're very, very fond of each other. There's no one else who's been through this experience.

I put Kirstie among the most important people in my life.

' The pair have been part of each other's lives through the biggest moments as Kirstie added: 'In the most significant parts of our lives, we've been there for each other. I think Phil was one of the first people I ever told I was pregnant.





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