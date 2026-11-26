Phil Taylor and Adrian Lewis lost all five matches on their return to darts together at the MODUS Super Series International Pairs tournament in Portsmouth, finishing bottom of Group C but returning on Friday.

Phil Taylor and Adrian Lewis lost all five matches as the pair returned to darts action together at the MODUS Super Series International Pairs tournament.

Taylor, a 16-time world champion, retired from senior-level darts in 2018, while Lewis has not competed on the PDC tour since 2023. The pair signed for the tournament in Portsmouth after Taylor was tempted back by the prospect of playing alongside his long-term friend. Taylor had not played competitively since the 2024 edition of the World Seniors Darts Championship.

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Taylor Lewis Struggle in Group C Opening Matches

The 66-year-old landed his first dart at a double as he checked out on 84 but the duo went on to lose their opening match 4-3 against Scotland's John Henderson and Robert Thornton. They subsequently suffered successive defeats to pairs from Sweden, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark. The pair finished the night bottom of Group C, but will return to action on Friday for a second round-robin phase.

Taylor was adamant the south-coast competition will be his last appearance at the tournament. Speaking about his future, Taylor said: This is the final time. It's got to be now. I've got all the things in my life now that I'm enjoying.

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I understand what Adrian's saying about travelling and being away. He's got a young family still, where my family have grown up, but I've still got grandkids. One stops and then another one begins again, life carries on. I enjoy being at home, that's the reason why I wouldn't be on the road again.

Taylor Admits Poor Preparation for Darts Return

Taylor and two-time world champion Lewis, 41, won the World Cup of Darts four times together for England between 2012 and 2016. Asked how his preparation for the tournament had gone, Taylor added: For me, not very well, to be quite honest with you. I've lost it a little bit. Aidy, I know has been playing really well, so I'm going to be on his shoulders today.

He's going to have to carry me a little bit. Taylor won a record 87 major titles before retiring after losing the 2018 PDC World Darts Championship final to Rob Cross. His return alongside Lewis drew attention as the pair renewed a successful partnership that had brought England four World Cup of Darts crowns. The opening defeat to Henderson and Thornton set the tone for a difficult night.

Taylor and Lewis could not build on the early promise of Taylor's 84 checkout. The Swedish, Swiss, German and Danish pairs each added to their losses as Group C proved unforgiving. Despite the results, the pair will have another chance on Friday. The second round-robin phase gives them an opportunity to recover from a winless first night.

Portsmouth Event Marks Taylor Final Competitive Appearance

Taylor's insistence that this is his final tournament suggests the Portsmouth event will close his competitive career. Taylor previously retired from senior-level darts in 2018, and his last competitive appearance before this event came at the 2024 World Seniors Darts Championship. Lewis, meanwhile, has been away from the PDC tour since 2023. The MODUS Super Series International Pairs tournament in Portsmouth brought the two friends back together.

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Taylor was tempted by the chance to play alongside Lewis once more. Their long-standing friendship and previous success made the partnership a notable draw. Taylor's focus now is on life away from the road. He spoke about enjoying time at home with his grandchildren.

The 66-year-old made clear that travel and time away from family are no longer part of his plans. His comments underlined that the Portsmouth event is his farewell appearance. Lewis, 41, still has a young family, as Taylor noted. Taylor acknowledged the different stages of their lives.

He said life carries on as one family chapter ends and another begins. That perspective shaped his decision to step away from competitive darts. The pair's World Cup of Darts record remains a highlight of their partnership. Four titles between 2012 and 2016 made them one of England's most successful darts duos.

Their return in Portsmouth, while unsuccessful on the scoreboard, gave fans another chance to see them together. Taylor's admission that he had lost it a little bit in preparation was candid. He expected Lewis to carry him during the tournament. That expectation reflected both Lewis's recent form and Taylor's own limited competitive sharpness.

The results on the opening night showed the challenge they faced. The bottom-of-Group-C finish leaves Taylor and Lewis with work to do on Friday. A second round-robin phase offers a fresh start. Whether they can register a win remains to be seen.

Taylor has already stated that this will be his final tournament appearance.