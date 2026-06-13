Phil Vickery's Culinary Favorites: From Butter to Chocolate Orange

Chef Phil Vickery shares his top picks for butter, restaurants, ingredients, and guilty pleasures, offering insights into his cooking philosophy.

Phil Vickery , the esteemed TV chef known for his appearances on This Morning, recently shared a treasure trove of his personal culinary preferences, ranging from his go-to butter to his ultimate comfort food.

When it comes to butter, Vickery swears by Lurpak, a product he considers excellent for making puff pastry due to its stable, creamy, and waxy texture with low moisture content. He recalls his days as a practising chef, where Lurpak consistently delivered the best results. For dining out, his heart belongs to Fox Bros Bar-B-Q in Atlanta, Georgia, a genuine Southern barbecue joint run by two brothers in an old garage.

There, he indulges in a big slice of brisket and a few ribs, praising the authentic, straightforward approach to barbecue. Vickery's fridge houses some of the most luxurious items, including Cru champagne and grade-nine Wagyu ribeye, sourced from his friend Simon Boddy at The Best Butchers of Milton Keynes. He describes the Wagyu as having a muscular fat that melts during cooking, offering an unparalleled flavour that justifies its hefty price tag.

Moving on to classic British fare, Vickery's top pick for fish and chips is The Bay in Stonehaven, just outside Aberdeen. The establishment, run by Calum Richardson, impressed Vickery during a film shoot a decade ago with its meticulous attention to detail, from batter timing to oil cleanliness. Richardson sources sustainable haddock, served at £12 with a small portion of chips, making it a pioneer in quality and sustainability.

For a simple yet satisfying toast topping, Vickery recommends baked beans enhanced with dried chilli flakes, a teaspoon of honey, and about five tablespoons of chopped fresh coriander. He declares this combination the most satisfying toast topping in the world. When it comes to drinks with a view, he recalls a memorable glass of champagne in Ravello, Italy, overlooking the Amalfi Coast, a scene of breathtaking beauty.

To bring a salad alive, Vickery relies on Maille Dijon mustard, creating a light dressing with three parts oil, one part vinegar, and one or two teaspoons of mustard, which emulsifies perfectly to coat the leaves. For supermarket chocolate, his guilty pleasure is Aldi's own brand of chocolate orange at £2.29, a wonderful treat.

The best Sunday roast, according to Vickery, is found at The Bank Tavern in Bristol, where the roast beef, Yorkshire puddings, and gravy are straightforward and delicious, without unnecessary embellishment. In the kitchen, his most useful gadget is a hand whisk, a tool his old head chef praised for its ability to get him out of tricky situations. On This Morning, Vickery always keeps a whisk handy, as it incorporates ingredients quickly and efficiently.

For potatoes, he prefers Marfona for making beautiful mash, while for chips he uses white King Edward potatoes. His cheese of choice is a creamy, light, young gorgonzola, with Waitrose offering a good young piccante version. Favourite UK restaurant is Pompette in Summertown, Oxford, a proper French brasserie where chef Pascal serves straightforward, high-quality dishes like pot-au-feu and an excellent fish soup, all at great value.

As a secret ingredient, Vickery uses chicken and beef Oxo stock cubes, following a tradition from his childhood, using them as a granular seasoning that is not overpowering. Finally, a destination worth travelling for food is Calabash Cove in St Lucia, where his friend's boutique hotel features a restaurant called Windsong, serving incredibly fresh tuna that rivals the texture of Wagyu steak. Following Phil on Instagram @chefphilvickery and at vickery.tv offers more insights into his culinary world





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Phil Vickery Butter Restaurants Cooking Tips Ingredients

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mum's 'nightmare' after grandad picks up wrong child from nursery and drives offJody Riley, 37, described the call as 'every parent's worst nightmare'

Read more »

Summer Reading: Top Paperback Picks for the SeasonA roundup of excellent reads now available in affordable paperback editions, including memoirs, novels, and nonfiction, perfect for packing on holiday.

Read more »

Best High-Backed Booster Seats 2024: Top Safety Picks for Children Aged 4-12Discover the best high-backed booster seats for children aged 4 and up. Our expert reviews compare top models from Maxi-Cosi, Joie, Cybex, and Axkid on safety, comfort, adjustability, and value. Find the perfect seat to keep your child protected until they're ready for the adult seatbelt.

Read more »

Phil Mickelson's golf club membership revoked amid allegations of misconductPhil Mickelson's membership at a high-end golf club has been revoked amid allegations of inappropriate contact with a female employee. The incident is alleged to have occurred earlier this spring and following a complaint by the employee Mickelson was asked to leave mid-round while playing at the Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe near San Diego.

Read more »