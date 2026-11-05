Philadelphia Police Hunt Jamal Pistoria After Salon Shooting Killing

Philadelphia Police are searching for Jamal Pistoria after he fatally shot Bellaniri Ofelia Hernandez Camilo and assaulted two others at ABBA Blessed Beauty Salon.

Philadelphia Police Department launched an extensive manhunt for suspect Jamal Pistoria, 33, following a violent home invasion at ABBA Blessed Beauty Salon that resulted in one death and two other injuries. The violent incident occurred on Monday afternoon, transforming a routine business day into a tragedy for the victims and their families. District Attorney Larry Krasner confirmed that Pistoria is considered incredibly dangerous and is currently at large.

The Violent Mechanism of the Salon Attack

Surveillance footage captured Pistoria entering the salon around 2pm on Monday, where he immediately threatened a woman behind the cash register with a firearm. He forced her at gunpoint into a back room where two other employees were working, then fired a shot into the ceiling to intimidate them before locking the door from the inside. According to the District Attorney's Office, Pistoria proceeded to pistol-whip and beat one of the women while simultaneously sexually assaulting another of the three workers, who ranged in age from 33 to 44.

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Assistant District Attorney Jeff Hojnowski stated that the attack lasted approximately six minutes. During this time, Pistoria fatally shot Bellaniri Ofelia Hernandez Camilo, a 34-year-old hair washer. Prosecutors emphasized that Camilo did not engage with the attacker in any way and did not appear to fight back. Hojnowski noted that Pistoria simply decided to shoot her despite her lack of resistance.

Stakeholder Positions and Victim Background

After realizing Pistoria had no bullets remaining, the two uninjured women attacked him, causing him to flee the establishment. He grabbed the cash register and escaped with a small amount of money before being discovered by authorities. Police identified Pistoria through surveillance video showing him purchasing a drink from a nearby corner store prior to the crime. Individuals who knew Pistoria confirmed his identity to law enforcement, who believe the attack was random.

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Bellaniri Ofelia Hernandez Camilo, a mother of two children aged eight and 12, was pronounced dead at Jefferson Einstein Hospital. She and her husband, Francis Acosta Santos, were originally from Chile and were saving money to purchase a home in the Dominican Republic. Santos reported that Camilo was taking classes to become a stylist at the salon. The family is now grieving her loss while navigating the logistical and emotional aftermath of the tragedy.

Real-World Impact and Legal Consequences

The remaining victims suffered significant injuries requiring medical intervention. Arisleidy Pérez Gil, the owner of ABBA Blessed Beauty Salon, launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral expenses for Camilo. She revealed that one of the survivors is currently receiving medical attention and will require arm surgery, marking a difficult physical and emotional recovery process for the staff member. Pistoria has a prior criminal record, including a 2016 burglary and robbery case in Montgomery County that resulted in a sentence of two to four years in prison.

Francis Acosta Santos has vowed to continue pursuing his late wife's dream of buying a home in the Dominican Republic where their extended family resides. He has stated he will fight to fulfill that promise even in her absence. Jamal Pistoria is expected to face serious charges including murder, sexual assault, and robbery. Police are urging the public to assist in locating him, reminding citizens that he remains an active threat to public safety as the investigation continues.