Philadelphia Police Officer Under Investigation After Shoving Man Over Daughter's Photos

A Philadelphia police officer faces a misconduct investigation after viral video showed him shoving Jerald Bridges, who denies liking his daughter's photos.

A Philadelphia police officer is under investigation for misconduct after viral footage showed him shoving a man outside a home and accusing the man of liking his daughter's social media pictures. The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed that it has launched an investigation into the officer, who has not been publicly identified. The video emerged last week and shows the officer confronting Jerald Bridges, 33, outside Bridges's home.

In the footage, the officer angrily pushes Bridges while asking him whether he wants to like his daughter's pictures. The officer then slapped a camera out of a witness's hand during the chaotic encounter. Bridges says the confrontation was the second time that day he had clashed with the same officer.

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Details of the Earlier Arrest Outside a Restaurant

The confrontation followed an arrest that Bridges says took place hours earlier outside a restaurant. Bridges told ABC6 that the same officer approached him and told him to move. He said he responded that he was waiting for his food.

Bridges recalled that the officer told him he was not moving fast enough and warned him about what would happen next. He said he agreed and began to walk away, but the officer grabbed him and put him in handcuffs. Bridges was handed a citation and placed in the back of a police cruiser.

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Sources told ABC6 that Bridges was issued a disorderly behavior citation for the earlier incident. Bridges said video he filmed from inside the vehicle reportedly matched the officer involved in the later confrontation outside his home.

Bridges Denies Liking Photos and Alleges a Threat

Bridges denies ever liking any pictures of the officer's daughter and alleges that the officer threatened to shoot him during the confrontation. He repeated that he never liked any pictures, saying the claim was mistaken.

Bridges acknowledged that some of his friends may have upset the officer by commenting on the officer's Halloween photos on social media. He said the officer had worn a clown outfit for Halloween and that some of his friends told him the outfit suited him. Bridges insisted that no one disrespected the officer's daughter.

Although the footage captures the officer berating Bridges over liking his daughter's pictures, Bridges alleges that a portion of the recording that is difficult to understand contains a threat to shoot him. He said he could accept the push and the physical contact, but that a threat to put a bullet in his head while the officer carried a weapon was, in his words, crazy.

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Bridges Says He Is Scared of the Officer

Bridges says he has been left scared by his interactions with the officer, and he was asked whether he could move forward with the officer in his community. He said he was scared to be near the officer and described that fear as the honest truth.

The available reporting does not include a timeline for the Philadelphia Police Department's misconduct review, a decision on the officer's duty status, or a public response from the officer. The investigation into the officer's conduct remains open, and Bridges's account of the earlier arrest and the alleged threat has not been resolved in the source material.