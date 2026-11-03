Philadelphia Police Watchdog Chair Hassan Bennett Charged With Witness Intimidation

Hassan Bennett faces four felony charges after allegedly selling confidential witness details to Thomas Scott for $500 to intimidate a victim in a domestic violence case.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that Hassan Bennett, the chair of the Citizens Police Oversight Commission, has been indicted on four felony charges including witness intimidation and bribery. Prosecutors allege that the 43-year-old official accepted $500 from Thomas Scott to provide confidential information about a witness in an ongoing domestic violence case.

The Core Allegations Against Bennett

According to the criminal complaint, Bennett allegedly utilized his separate position at the Defender Association of Philadelphia to access sensitive, unredacted arrest reports. He then handed these documents, which contained the identity of a key witness, to Thomas Scott, a 45-year-old suspect accused of attempting to murder another individual. Scott allegedly demanded that the witness withdraw his statement and reportedly threatened to shoot the victim in broad daylight if he did not comply with his demands.

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Evidence From Digital Surveillance

The scheme unraveled in August when investigators monitoring prison telephone calls and social media activity discovered Scott was actively trying to locate the witness. Digital evidence established that Scott obtained the documents and circulated them to other individuals as part of his campaign to intimidate the victim. An audit of the city's case management system allegedly showed Bennett had accessed the confidential material through his employment with the Defender Association, where he worked as a bail navigator.

Stakeholder Positions And Legal Consequences

Assistant District Attorney William Fritze, who leads the Gun Violence Task Force, condemned the alleged betrayal as disgraceful. Fritze stated that someone entrusted to provide critical oversight and employed by the Defender Association should never engage in selling sensitive information that could result in serious harm to a victim. Bennett now faces charges of witness intimidation, conspiracy, bribery, and criminal use of a communication facility, with prosecutors stating the evidence against him is compelling.

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Bennett's Criminal History And Oversight Role

The case has cast fresh attention on Bennett's extraordinary criminal background, which includes a second-degree murder conviction in 2008. He spent more than a decade behind bars before being acquitted at a retrial in 2019, following testimony that earlier statements implicating him had been coerced by a homicide detective. Bennett represented himself during two of his trials before ultimately securing his freedom, later becoming the chairman of the watchdog body established to hold police accountable.

Real-World Impact On Public Trust

Philadelphia's National Police Association has criticized Bennett's appointment to the watchdog role, with spokesperson Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith warning other cities about placing people with such access in sensitive positions. The allegations threaten to undermine the public trust that the Citizens Police Oversight Commission was created to restore following the 2020 protests over the death of George Floyd. Bennett remains free on bail as he prepares for legal proceedings regarding the alleged breach of confidentiality.