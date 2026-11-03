Philippine Police Find Child Abuse Images at Thomas Markle Apartment in Cebu

Filipino authorities confirm discovery of explicit content involving minors at Thomas Markle's Cebu residence, raising complex legal and extradition questions regarding his dementia diagnosis.

Filipino law enforcement officials confirmed that investigators discovered explicit materials involving minors at the apartment residence of Thomas Markle in Cebu. Major General Wilson Asueta of the Philippine National Police stated that digital forensics revealed files categorized as CSEAM, which stands for Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Materials. These findings were uncovered during a warrant-backed search conducted at the 82-year-old man's living quarters in the city of Cebu.

Details Of Forensic Evidence Discovery

The Philippine National Police executed the search warrant on Thursday, gaining access to four storage boxes containing various digital devices. Officers spent the weekend examining the collection, which included nine mobile phones, three SD cards, five hard drives, a camera, and one other non-digital object. The forensic team identified files containing footage of male and female minors, as well as content depicting adults engaging in sexual activities.

Also read Meghan’s father Thomas Markle moves to dementia care home prompting fears of FBI probe setback

Major General Wilson Asueta addressed the media late last night to clarify the nature of the seized materials. He explained that the investigation is ongoing and that field investigators are working to validate the information initially provided to the police. The general confirmed that the analysis is proceeding in the right direction, though he noted that the children featured in the videos did not appear to be from the Philippines.

Thomas Markle Jr Provided The Evidence

The cache of potential evidence was handed over to law enforcement by Thomas Markle Jr, who is 60 years old and resides in the Philippines. He is the half-brother of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Thomas Markle Jr claimed that he had discovered hundreds, if not thousands, of images and videos depicting child abuse. He specifically alleged that one image appeared to show his father engaging in sexual acts with an underage girl.

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Thomas Markle has consistently denied any wrongdoing regarding these serious allegations. He has described the accusations as sick lies and suggested that he was being set up. While he admitted to paying for sex in the Philippines, he insists that all transactions involved adult prostitutes. He has maintained this position despite the forensic findings reported by Philippine authorities.

Impact On Extradition And Legal Proceedings

Thomas Markle moved from Mexico to the Philippines in January of last year. He later relocated to the United States in May after undergoing the amputation of his lower leg. Reports indicate that he was moved into a care home for dementia patients in Florida on Friday. Legal experts believe it is highly unlikely that an individual with advanced dementia could be extradited to face trial.

Meanwhile, Mexican authorities confirmed that they raided a storage unit previously rented by Thomas Markle in Rosarito. This action followed reports of a stash of indecent images of children being discovered there. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also reportedly investigating the matter after Scotland Yard shared a letter containing allegations sent by his late ex-wife, Roslyn Loveless, in January 2019.

Next Steps For Philippine Authorities

Scotland Yard has referred itself to the independent police watchdog over its failure to act on the letter from Roslyn Loveless. The force shared a copy of the letter with Meghan and Prince Harry at the time. The letter reportedly contained claims that Thomas Markle had moved to Asia because he believed 12-year-olds were legal for marriage in those regions.

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Philippine police have reportedly advised Meghan not to speak publicly about the claims. She has previously stated that she was deeply distressed by the allegations against her father. A source told The Sun that Philippine police are still reviewing all materials, but serious images of child abuse have been found. Consequently, formal charges against Thomas Markle are considered very close to being filed.