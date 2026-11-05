Philippines Police Probe Expands to Thomas Markle Jr in Child Abuse Case

Philippine Interior Minister Juanito Victor Remulla confirms the investigation into Thomas Markle Sr now includes his son, Thomas Markle Jr, as a person of interest regarding alleged child sexual abuse offenses.

The police investigation into the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex has officially expanded to include his son, Thomas Markle Jr. This significant development was announced by the Interior Minister of the Philippines, Juanito Victor Remulla, during a press conference held in the capital city of Manila. The inquiry focuses on possible child sexual abuse offenses linked to Thomas Markle Sr.

Thomas Markle Jr had initially reported his father to the police in the Philippines after discovering a hoard of disturbing images within boxes of his father's personal possessions. The Interior Minister stated that while there are indications suggesting the son may also be involved, he is currently treated only as a person of interest and has not yet been formally categorized as a suspect.

Also read Philippine Police Find Child Abuse Images at Thomas Markle Apartment in Cebu

Minister Details Allegations and Suspect Status

Interior Minister Juanito Victor Remulla described the situation with grave seriousness, noting that witnesses have reported underage girls being brought to Thomas Markle Sr's residence. He confirmed that authorities are actively following up on these specific allegations to establish the facts. The minister emphasized that the police are committed to a thorough investigation into these claims.

When the story first broke last week, Remulla referred to Thomas Markle Sr, who is now 82 years old, as a possible sex offender of the grossest kind. The former lighting director has since returned to the United States and has denied all allegations, describing them as sick lies. He maintains that his son, Thomas Markle Jr, fabricated the claims for financial gain.

Advertisement

Evidence Found in Mexico and Philippines

The investigation gained momentum after the Daily Mail discovered a stash of vile images inside a storage locker rented by Thomas Markle Sr in Rosarito, Mexico. Mexican Guardia Nacional sex crimes investigators raided this facility on Saturday morning, shortly after the news outlet alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to the find. Authorities are currently trawling through these troves of alleged child abuse images.

Simultaneously, police in the Philippines are reported to be very close to bringing formal charges against Thomas Markle Sr. This development follows the discovery of child abuse images allegedly found at his apartment in the city of Cebu, where he had been living. Thomas Markle Jr initially triggered the international inquiry when he reported his father to officers in Cebu last week.

Historical Letters and New FBI Cooperation

A newly uncovered seven-page letter, allegedly sent by Roslyn Loveless, the first wife of Thomas Markle Sr, adds depth to the case. The letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police in 2019 and details a conversation Loveless had with her former husband before she died two years ago. In it, she claimed Thomas Sr admitted he traveled to the Far East, including the Philippines and Thailand, because he believed 12-year-olds were legal targets there.

Thomas Markle Jr has reportedly provided the FBI with the locations of two storage units in Los Angeles. He stated that his father told him around 2011 about these units being filled with Meghan's former furniture from her time at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, along with memorabilia from his own career. Jnr told The Sun that one unit is stuffed with old furniture and the other contains boxes of books, photos, and career items from approximately 15 years ago.

Advertisement

Future Steps and Impact on Family Relations

Meghan Markle revealed in the past that she cut off contact with her father in 2019 to protect her own children from him, following the receipt of the letter from his ex-wife. The Duchess has stated she had nothing to do with the current police inquiries. Her estranged relationship with her father has been public knowledge for several years.

Thomas Markle Jr, who was interviewed by the FBI for two hours, expressed dread at what authorities might find in the Los Angeles units. He told reporters that he fears the contents could reveal more disturbing material, given what has already been uncovered in the Philippines and Mexico. The situation remains fluid as international law enforcement agencies continue their cross-border cooperation to gather evidence and assess the full scope of the allegations.