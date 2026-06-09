Phillip Schofield's Friends Rally Around Him as He Faces Backlash Over Affair

Phillip Schofield's friends are defending him after he quit as a This Morning host following an affair with a man more than 30 years his junior. Actor Darren Day and Ant and Dec are among those supporting the former ITV star.

Phillip Schofield 's friends are rallying around the former ITV star, who quit as a This Morning host after admitting to an affair with a man more than 30 years his junior.

Actor Darren Day, who has known Schofield for over three decades, describes him as a 'good man' who is also being supported by Ant and Dec. Day became friends with Schofield after taking over from him in the leading role in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1993. When he used to go out with actress Anna Friel, they enjoyed weekends away with Schofield and his wife, Stephanie.

Emily Atack, who has a one-year-old son, has banned children from her wedding to scientist Alistair Garner in September. The actress, 36, is due to exchange vows in Andalusia, Spain, but she's laid down strict rules for the three-day celebrations. Comedian Alan Davies was so disappointed at seeing rain on the first day of a Spanish holiday that he flew straight home.

Rupert Everett has revealed that Julia Roberts and Madonna didn't use deodorant, which left a lasting impression on him. Earl Spencer, who married Norwegian archaeologist Cat Jarman in May, has joked that his wife enjoys hurling dangerous weapons. Princess Diana's brother, 62, gave the party for her 44th birthday at Althorp, his family seat in Northamptonshire. Baby joy for sister of newlywed Phillips as Stephanie, 28, is heavily pregnant.

She's pictured with her husband, William Hosier, and is expecting a baby





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Phillip Schofield Darren Day Ant And Dec Emily Atack Alan Davies Rupert Everett Earl Spencer Cat Jarman Stephanie Phillips

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