Philomena Begley Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at NI Music Prize

Philomena Begley was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 15th NI Music Prize. CMAT joined the country legend on stage for a surprise performance of Blanket on the Ground.

Philomena Begley, a celebrated figure in Irish country music, accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 15th NI Music Prize held on Wednesday at Ulster Hall. The pop star Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, known professionally as CMAT, made a surprise appearance to perform alongside the honoree. Begley, who hails from Pomeroy in County Tyrone, has built an unrivalled reputation as an interpreter of country music over several decades.

Begley Honored at 15th Anniversary Event

The NI Music Prize, organized by Charlotte Dryden, CEO of Oh Yeah Music Centre, marked its 15th anniversary by recognizing Begley's contributions to the industry. BBC broadcaster Hugo Duncan, a longtime friend of the musician, presented the award to the singer. Begley stated she was not sure what reaction to expect but expressed that she was looking forward to the ceremony. The event celebrated music in Northern Ireland, bringing together various notable figures from the local and international music scenes.

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CMAT Joins Stage for Surprise Performance

After receiving the award, Begley performed her hit song Blanket on the Ground, inviting CMAT to join her on stage for a duet. Charlotte Dryden described the moment as something really special, noting the unique atmosphere created by the pairing. This collaboration followed a previous interaction where CMAT gave a shout-out to Begley at a Belfast concert earlier this year. CMAT, whose real name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, had thanked the country legend, mentioning she had never met her before but had heard so much about her.

Begley's Historical Journey in Country Music

Begley's entry into music was accidental, occurring when she was called on stage as a dare to sing with the Old Cross Céilí Band at a local dance. She quickly became a cover for a band member who took ill, leading to a sweep up in the 1960s dance-hall circuit. In 1975, Begley received permission from US country star Billie Jo Spears to record her own version of Blanket on the Ground. Begley's rendition reached number five in the Irish charts, sparking a friendly rivalry that eventually turned into a close friendship with Spears.

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Global Stage and Cultural Impact

Over the years, Begley has performed at prestigious venues including Wembley Stadium and Nashville, Tennessee. In 1978, Porter Wagoner invited her to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, where she received a standing ovation. Beyond her solo career, Begley's music has permeated popular culture, notably through its association with the Irish Cup final. Dillon Boyd from The Spirit of '49 Dungannon Swifts supporters club noted that the song became an anthem for fans during an away trip to the final against Cliftonville.

Begley's Reaction to Unlikely Fame

Begley expressed that she was shocked but delighted by the response of the supporters club to her music. The song's use as a rally cry helped secure a 4-3 penalty shootout win for Dungannon Swifts after a 1-1 draw following extra time. This unexpected connection with sports fans highlights the broad reach of Begley's legacy. The celebration at the NI Music Prize underscored her enduring status as one of Irish country music's most loved entertainers.