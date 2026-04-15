Phoebe Daly Stuns in Bikini During Lavish Family Holiday, Following in Mum Tess's Stylish Footsteps

Phoebe Daly, daughter of TV presenter Tess Daly, showcases her amazing figure in Naia Beach swimwear during a family getaway. The article highlights Phoebe's fashion choices and her resemblance to her mother, while also covering Tess's lifestyle, birthday celebrations, and family trips to New York City.

Tess Daly 's daughter, Phoebe, recently shared photos from a luxurious family holiday on Instagram, showcasing her stunning figure in various outfits. The 21-year-old was seen in a pink floral bikini from her mother's brand, Naia Beach , paired with a matching sarong. Phoebe, who bears a striking resemblance to her mother, also modeled a blue and white bikini and a long-sleeved minidress. The family enjoyed their time in the sun, with Phoebe taking a refreshing dip in the ocean, and she wrote of the experience as 'the best few days in Island paradise with my family'.

Tess, the former Strictly presenter, has been showcasing her own fitness and fashion on Instagram as well. She recently shared a post highlighting her age-defying figure in skintight gymwear from Naia Beach. Celebrating her 57th birthday last month, Tess continues to look youthful and radiant, enjoying cake, champagne, and gifts from loved ones. She has also shared glimpses of her travels and family outings, including a trip to New York City to visit Phoebe earlier this year.

The family enjoyed sightseeing and quality time together, with Tess expressing her love for the city. Phoebe's move to the States appears to be temporary, as she captioned a rooftop bar photo as 'Home for a while...'.

Beyond family vacations and birthday celebrations, Tess has been actively promoting her brand and sharing her lifestyle with her followers. She has emphasized the importance of self-care and finding moments to reset, whether through workouts, walks, or simple stretches. Her brand's activewear is designed to support women through various routines. The article also mentions Tess's trip to Bob Bob Ricard in Mayfair, a luxurious restaurant, and her shared childhood throwback of Phoebe.

Tess and Vernon's trips demonstrate their dedication to their family and their love for travel, further enhancing the narrative of a close-knit and stylish family. Tess's vibrant lifestyle and the focus on family moments provide a glimpse into the presenter's life beyond her television career, offering insights into her brand, fitness regime, and family dynamics.





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