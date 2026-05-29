Phoebe Kay Shares Glimpse into American Trip After Parents' Split

Phoebe Kay, daughter of Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, shares a glimpse into her American trip after attending the Montreal Grand Prix. Her parents announced their split weeks prior, but are going through the 'friendliest divorce in showbiz history.'

Phoebe Kay , daughter of Tess Daly and Vernon Kay , shares glimpse into her American trip after attending the Montreal Grand Prix . Her parents announced their split weeks prior.

During her stay, Phoebe attended the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series and enjoyed a dinner at one of New York's best restaurants. The couple's separation is considered the 'friendliest divorce in showbiz history.

' They have reached a mutual agreement to go their separate ways, though they are still living in their marital home. The couple's reported £6million fortune will likely be divided amicably, with both having high income streams from their BBC jobs and other business interests. They have invested in joint and solo projects, making the process of dividing their assets relatively straightforward.

The couple's daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16, will maintain a close relationship with both parents, who will continue to support them as supportive parents. Vernon Kay has broken his silence on the split, thanking well-wishers for their support on his BBC Radio 2 show. The couple's five-bedroom Buckinghamshire home, worth an estimated £3million, will likely be divided between them.

The couple's decision to go their separate ways comes after 22 years of marriage, with both parties agreeing to remain supportive parents to their daughters





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Phoebe Kay Tess Daly Vernon Kay Montreal Grand Prix Sports Illustrated Circuit Series BBC Strictly Come Dancing Radio 2

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