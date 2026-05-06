Phoenix Gulzar Reflects on Beckham Bond Amid Spice Girls Reunion Setback

Mel B's daughter Phoenix discusses her lifelong friendship with the Beckham brothers while Mel B speaks on menopause and the cancellation of the Spice Girls 30th anniversary tour.

Phoenix, the daughter of Spice Girl Mel B and dancer Jimmy Gulzar, has recently opened up about her deep-rooted connection with the Beckham brothers. Growing up in the relentless glare of the public eye, Phoenix shared that her bond with David and Victoria Beckham's sons is more like a sibling relationship than a mere friendship.

Having been born in the same hospital, the group spent a significant portion of their childhoods in each other's company, frequently visiting one another's homes. For Phoenix, who was an only child for a considerable period, the presence of Romeo, Cruz, and Brooklyn provided a sense of familial support and companionship that shaped her early years.

Although the passage of time and the demands of their individual adult lives have made frequent meetings difficult, she maintains that they remain in contact and cherish the memories of their shared upbringing. This reflection comes at a particularly tumultuous time for the Beckham clan, as Brooklyn, now 27, is reportedly estranged from his parents. In a startling revelation, Brooklyn expressed a reluctance to reconcile with David and Victoria, describing the actions of his parents and younger siblings as performative.

The rift became increasingly apparent last May when Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, notably absented themselves from David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations. Since that event, communication between the football icon and his eldest son has ceased. While Phoenix has carefully avoided taking a side or commenting directly on the intricacies of Brooklyn's fallout with his parents, her acknowledgment of the bond she shares with the boys highlights the complex intersections of celebrity friendships and family dynamics.

Parallel to the drama surrounding the Beckhams, Mel B has been candid about her own personal struggles and the unique relationship she shares with Phoenix. Mel described her bond with her daughter as having evolved from a friendship, largely because she was very young when Phoenix was born. This shared journey through the challenges of fame and personal growth has created a connection where the two often feel more like peers than parent and child.

Furthermore, Mel B has used her platform to shed light on the grueling experience of menopause. She described the physical and mental toll of the transition, citing symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats, and chronic forgetfulness. Mel emphasized the importance of female education regarding menopause, urging women to take control of their health to make the process more manageable. Adding to the current headlines is the disappointing news regarding the Spice Girls.

Plans for a lavish 30th-anniversary reunion tour, which would have celebrated three decades since the release of their iconic debut single, Wannabe, have reportedly been axed. Sources indicate that the group members—Mel B, Geri Horner, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham—were unable to reach a consensus on the logistics and direction of the comeback. There were also rumors that a potential Netflix project had been scrapped, with some suggesting that Geri Horner was hesitant to commit.

Mel B reacted to the news with a defiant social media presence, posting a picture of herself in a skimpy animal print bikini with a caption suggesting she was walking away from the noise and telling critics to kiss her behind. Despite the current lack of a formal reunion, there are still glimmers of hope for the fans.

Mel B shared a nostalgic image of the group on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by the track Never Give Up On The Good Times, signaling that the door is not entirely closed. Similarly, Mel C confirmed during an interview on The Smallzy Show that while no reunion is currently in the works, the members are in constant communication.

She expressed an optimistic outlook, suggesting that while the timing may not be right now, the world might see the Spice Girls together again in the future. The mixture of familial strife, health advocacy, and the longing for musical nostalgia paints a vivid picture of the lives of these global icons as they navigate the complexities of aging and fame





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