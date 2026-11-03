Phoenix Teen Severely Injured by Shock Absorber Explosion at Halloween Party

Phoenix police investigate after a teenage girl suffered catastrophic facial injuries and burns when a thrown car shock absorber exploded in a bonfire at a Halloween gathering.

Phoenix Police are investigating a violent incident at a Halloween party where Jaidynn Penberthy, a 16-year-old girl, suffered catastrophic facial injuries after a vehicle shock absorber exploded in a bonfire. The explosion occurred on October 30 at a gathering near Lake Pleasant, leaving Penberthy with severe burns, a broken jaw, multiple facial fractures, and missing teeth.

Details of the Shock Absorber Blast

According to reports, a young man threw the vehicle shock absorber into the fire at the party. The object ignited instantly, creating a catastrophic explosive blast that sent shrapnel flying through the crowd. Penberthy was located approximately 10 feet from the fire when the explosion happened, placing her directly in the path of the deadly debris.

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The blast struck Penberthy squarely in the face, hitting her mouth, nose, and the side of her head. The force of the explosion caused her to lose consciousness immediately after being hit by the shrapnel. Her brother, Ethan Glass, described the scene as resembling a horror movie, noting the severity of the trauma and the extensive blood loss at the location.

Emergency Response and Medical Treatment

Phoenix Police responded to an emergency call at approximately 10:30 pm in a desert area close to Lake Pleasant. By the time officers arrived, the suspect, described as a male between the ages of 16 and 25, had already fled the scene. He remains at large as investigators continue their search for the individual responsible for the attack.

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Bystanders at the party provided immediate emergency first aid to Penberthy while waiting for medical professionals. One of her friends administered a sternum rub to try and restore her pulse after it had stopped for approximately one minute. Despite these efforts, Penberthy required urgent medical evacuation and was airlifted to a hospital for critical care.

Surgical Interventions and Current Condition

Penberthy underwent facial reconstruction surgery at the hospital to address her severe injuries. She remains conscious but is currently unable to speak due to the trauma to her jaw and facial structures. The family communicates with her through written messages as she recovers from the life-altering injuries sustained during the incident.

Ethan Glass stated that Penberthy is in significant pain and experiences difficulty breathing. She is currently undergoing emotional distress as well as physical recovery. The medical team plans to perform additional operations in the coming days to continue her complex treatment and reconstruction process.

Family Impact and Ongoing Investigation

Ethan Glass expressed deep frustration regarding the incident, questioning the motive behind the suspect's actions. He emphasized that the act made no sense and caused devastating consequences for his sister. The family has set up a fundraising page to help cover the extensive medical costs associated with her ongoing care and surgeries.

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So far, the family has received more than $10,000 in donations to support Penberthy's recovery. Sergeant Chris Berrelleza of Phoenix Police stated that the department empathizes with the victim and the severity of her injuries. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect's identity to contact law enforcement immediately.