Wesley Rodrigues, 18, sentenced to 18 months for machete phone thefts tracked by police drone

Wesley Rodrigues, 18, from Walthamstow, was sentenced to 18 months detention after admitting six phone thefts during an e-bike spree in central London. A police drone tracked him before he was knocked off his bike, chased, and tripped by a passer-by.

Wesley Rodrigues, 18, from Walthamstow, east London, has been sentenced to 18 months detention in a young offender institution after admitting a string of machete-armed phone theft s carried out on an e-bike across central London.

He was arrested within 15 minutes of being identified by a police drone that tracked and followed him through the streets. He pleaded guilty to six counts of theft, dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon and not having insurance. The Metropolitan Police was alerted on 22 August after multiple victims across central London reported that their phones had been snatched.

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Drone Tracks Suspect On E-Bike

A drone was deployed at 13:34 BST and quickly identified Rodrigues, who was riding an e-bike in the Piccadilly area, as the suspect, the force said. The drone operator followed him around the capital and witnessed him steal more phones. Officers on the ground were directed to his location and he was chased from Victoria to Chelsea Bridge.

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Video footage shows Rodrigues, wearing a black tracksuit and bright red gloves, riding down a road before performing a U-turn and speeding along a pavement. He is then seen snatching a phone as he passes a busy bus stop before speeding off. Body-worn camera footage showed him weaving through traffic, mounting the pavement and riding around pedestrians at speed through a busy central London area in the middle of the day, the court heard.

Officer Knocks Suspect From Bike

Natalya Williams, prosecuting, said this was a prolonged, persistent and deliberate course of dangerous driving. The police footage shows the officer using his motorbike to knock Rodrigues off his e-bike before the teenager jumped into the road, losing a shoe in the process. Rodrigues can then be seen throwing a machete into the Thames before a member of the public trips him up. He was arrested shortly afterwards.

Rodrigues stole phones near Waterloo Bridge, outside Holborn station, on Shaftesbury Avenue, near the National Gallery on Pall Mall East and on Whitehall, the court heard on Monday. He had eight convictions for 30 previous offences. One victim said the theft caused tremendous loss. The prosecution said that, as a type 1 diabetic, her phone connected her to her Omnipod that delivered insulin to her body and her Dexcom blood sugar monitor.

Victims Describe Trauma And Loss

She missed a theatre show that had cost her £200 and spent £50 on taxis trying to get to somewhere where she could track her phone. Another victim was left fearful, shocked, very scared and worried about the photos on her phone. One woman said the incident left her feeling traumatised and anxious and she felt this would stay with her whenever she visits big cities.

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Lily Martin, mitigating, said the machete had not been used against any of the victims of the thefts and the defendant was carrying it for his own personal protection. Judge Nicholas Rimmer described the body-worn video footage as shocking. He sentenced Rodrigues to 18 months detention and disqualified him from driving for three years and 39 weeks.

He said: People who behave like you did on that day are a menace to society who strike terror into the citizens of this city.