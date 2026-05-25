Photographer Attacked by Marine Creature Halts World Surf League New Zealand Pro Finals

A photographer was wounded by an unknown sea animal during the men semi finals in Raglan, prompting the World Surf League to suspend the event while safety officials assess whether the attacker was a shark or a sea lion.

The final day of the World Surf League New Zealand Pro in Raglan was abruptly stopped after a photographer working in the water was attacked by an unknown marine animal.

The incident occurred while Brazilian competitors Yago Dora and Italo Ferreira were contesting the men semi finals on the North Island beach break. According to league officials the photographer suffered several small puncture wounds and was quickly evacuated by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Renato Hickel, the vice president of tours and competition for the World Surf League, explained on the live broadcast that the organisation triggers a code red whenever a marine animal interacts violently with a surfer or a photographer. He said the photographer was in good spirits after the emergency response and that the medical team on site believed the wounds were more consistent with a sea lion bite than a shark bite, although certainty could not be reached at the time.

Hickel described the scene as very frightening and noted that both Yago Dora and Italo Ferreira were visibly shaken after witnessing the splash and hearing the commotion. Their reaction, combined with concerns for the safety of all participants, prompted the decision to suspend the remainder of the day’s program until a thorough assessment could be made.

The league’s protocol requires that any potential threat from marine life be evaluated by experts before competition can resume, and officials indicated that they would work with local authorities and marine specialists to determine whether the creature was a shark, a sea lion, or another type of animal. In the meantime, athletes and staff were escorted to a secure area away from the water while the incident was investigated.

The event, which has drawn a large crowd of surf fans to the rugged coastline of Raglan, has been a highlight of the World Surf League season, showcasing powerful waves and top‑level performances from a field of international riders. The unexpected interruption reminded everyone of the unpredictable nature of the ocean and the inherent risks that come with competing in such an environment.

Organisers reiterated their commitment to safety and said that they will continue to monitor the situation closely, providing updates to the public as more information becomes available. The photographer’s condition is reported to be stable and he is expected to make a full recovery after medical evaluation. The league hopes to resume the competition later in the week if conditions allow and if the water is deemed safe for participants and crew members.

This incident adds to a growing list of marine‑related encounters that have affected professional surfing events around the world, prompting ongoing discussions about how to balance the excitement of open‑water competition with the need to protect athletes, staff, and wildlife alike





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World Surf League New Zealand Pro Raglan Incident Marine Animal Attack Surf Safety

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