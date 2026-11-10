Photography at 200: Why the Camera Still Matters in the Age of AI

Photography approaches its 200th anniversary, and Paris Photo will mark the occasion. The camera's stillness and silence explain why the medium has survived every predicted death.

Photography is being marked as reaching its 200th anniversary, a milestone that invites a fresh look at a medium so woven into daily life that many people struggle to imagine a world without it. Paris Photo, the giant annual fair and global meeting point for all things photographic, will be celebrating the occasion. The anniversary is anchored in the oldest surviving image made with a camera, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce's heliograph 'View from a Window at Le Gras', which dates from 1826 or 1827.

The invention was officially announced to the French public on January 7, 1839, and soon after in England, where William Henry Fox Talbot developed a somewhat different version of the process. The source frames the current anniversary as a moment to consider what photography has meant to society, even as its origins remain uncertain and its definition has never been simple.

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Photography's Earlier Milestones and the 1989 Celebration

The medium's 150th anniversary was celebrated in 1989, which is not much more than thirty years before this bicentennial. That year, London's Royal Academy threw open its doors to photography for the first time with a grand exhibition. Similar shows were presented across the world during the same year.

The gap between those celebrations and the present milestone shows how quickly photography has moved from novelty to institution. The 1826 or 1827 heliograph, the 1839 public announcement and the 1989 exhibitions together form a timeline that connects the earliest camera image to the fair held in Paris today.

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Why Photography Keeps Being Declared Dead

Photography has been declared dead on several occasions, and each new technology has been treated as a threat to the still image. Cinema arrived in 1895, prompting the question of why still images were needed when they could move. Sound cinema followed in 1929, asking why silent images were needed when they could talk.

Television, home video, Photoshop, the internet and now AI have each tried either to kill off photography or at least to wound it. Yet the medium has repeatedly adapted rather than disappeared. The argument in the source is that its endurance comes from something essentially simple, endlessly adaptable and a little magical.

Hiroshi Sugimoto's single-exposure photograph lasted as long as the projected movie it documents. The screen is overexposed, but the reflected light illuminates the dark auditorium. A movie is filmed and projected at 24 frames per second, so a two-hour movie contains 172,800 frames, all of them held within that single white rectangle.

The Camera's Stillness and Its Enduring Uses

The camera's lasting appeal lies in its stillness and silence, which let a photographer make a choice from the noise and flow of life. Within a single rectangle of space, a moment can be isolated and examined. The source argues that this quality would be recognised instantly by photography's earliest pioneers.

Stillness also makes photography endlessly useful. When writing or speech is added, an image can do things it cannot do on its own. Photographs can tell stories, sell ideas and commodities, aspire to the condition of art or serve as evidence, celebrate or denounce, affirm what passes for normal or challenge it, and prompt memory or even replace it.

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Even a smartphone, described as a marvel of globally networked and algorithmically driven technology, still contains a lens in its corner. Tapping the screen lets the world flood in as light. The source suggests that this basic act connects today's devices to the first camera images made nearly two centuries ago.

Life Magazine and the Shift to Television

By the late 1960s, photography's dominance of visual culture was looking shaky, because television had become the main way people received their news and distraction. The decades of domination by the illustrated press were coming to an end, and the photo-filled press was losing its central place in public life.

Life magazine, the photo-filled weekly with millions in sales, went from holding an iron grip on national consciousness in the United States to closure in just 36 years, from 1936 to 1972. The source notes that photography was never going to become completely obsolete, although its eclipse was well under way.

In the early 1960s, Lee Friedlander photographed his hotel rooms. Each one included a television set broadcasting a face, or a random arm or leg, showing how the screen had entered even private spaces. Those images capture the moment when the camera and the television were competing for the same attention.