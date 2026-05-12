Physical Crude Premiums Plunge Amid Refiners' Strategic Adjustments in Face of Supply Crisis

Amid the worst oil disruption in history, refiners are strategically adjusting their buying behavior, drawing down inventories, and reducing operations to cope with the supply shock linked to the Strait of Hormuz closure. While these tactics have temporarily suppressed physical crude premiums, analysts predict a sharp rebound as buffers thin and summer demand looms.

The global oil market has witnessed a dramatic shift in recent weeks as the price of physical crude collapsed from premiums exceeding $30 per barrel above the Brent benchmark in early April to near-parity or slight discounts by the May buying cycle.

This sudden drop is not due to an improvement in the supply situation from alternative sources but rather a strategic move by refiners who are delaying purchases in anticipation of a potential resolution to the ongoing conflict and the reopening of the enclave location. Refiners have been employing various tactics to navigate this supply shock, including reducing inventories, cutting refinery operations, and leveraging the massive 400 million-barrel strategic reserve release coordinated by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Additionally, Chinese crude oil imports have fallen to their lowest levels since 2022, when the country was under strict Covid-19 restrictions, further alleviating upward pressure on prices. Many refiners have also advanced their spring maintenance schedules ahead of the peak summer demand season. Another contributing factor to the decline in physical crude premiums is the record-breaking surge in U.S. crude oil exports, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) barrels being redirected to markets in Asia and Europe.

However, market analysts warn that this temporary reprieve could be short-lived. As the peak refinery season approaches, the market may face renewed tightness, especially if the ongoing blockage persists and existing buffers are depleted. Neil Crosby, a senior oil analyst at Sparta Commodities, emphasized that the physical oil market is not yet reflecting the underlying supply tightness, noting that the current decline in premiums is partly due to Asian buyers procuring only the minimum necessary volumes.

The thinning of inventory buffers is particularly evident in China, where crude imports plummeted by 20%, or 2.4 million barrels per day, in April compared to the same period last year. Reports indicate that Chinese state-owned oil companies have resold a portion of their May-loaded crude shipments, a rare move likely driven by reduced refinery operations in response to escalating oil prices and constrained supply from the Middle East.

While China's reduced demand has contributed to the recent market balance, industry experts like David Wech from Vortexa suggest that this trend is unsustainable over the long term. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley cautioned that the buffers provided by China and the U.S. may diminish before the Strait of Hormuz reopens, placing the market in a precarious position.

If the bottleneck remains unresolved until July, analysts predict a sharp spike in prices as buyers scramble for prompt supply once existing inventories are exhausted. The recent decline in physical crude premiums to below 2024/25 averages has been deemed unusual by Crosby, who argues that refiners' reluctance to purchase expensive cargoes during earlier peace negotiations has led to artificially suppressed prices.

However, with hope for a near-term resolution fading, Brent-linked crude is now seen as undervalued, and Crosby anticipates that the market may soon recognize this discrepancy. As refiners prepare for seasonally high operations, a rebound in Brent differentials seems imminent, particularly if the disruption persists through the summer





OilandEnergy / 🏆 34. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crude Oil Prices Refiners Strait Of Hormuz Supply Crisis China

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japan Receives First Central Asian Crude Since Iran War BeganJapan receives its first Central Asian crude since the Iran war began as Tokyo races to replace Middle East supply blocked at the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Jet2 Says To Bring Physical Item On-Board For More 'Efficient' FlightAmy Glover is a London-based lifestyle writer for HuffPost UK who covers everything from food and drink to health, fitness, and random trivia (the odder the better). She previously worked as a shopping and entertainment writer for BuzzFeed UK.

Read more »

Brazil's Oil Exports to China Double as Iran War Upends Crude FlowsBrazil's crude exports to China surge 94.6% in value as the Iran war and closed Strait of Hormuz force Asia to seek alternatives to Middle East oil.

Read more »

US Crude Inventories Fall But Gasoline Stocks See Surprise BuildThe American Petroleum Institute API estimated that crude oil inventories in the United States fell by 2.188 million barrels in the week ending May 8. In the week prior, US crude oil inventories fell by 8.1 million barrels.

Read more »