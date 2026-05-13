Physical Oil Prices Reverse Forecast and Trading Down to Futures

Despite physical prices still indicating market tightness, they have recently returned to a more normal range due to a combination of intentional buyer restraint, increased reliance on inventory, and increased supplies from non-disrupted regions. The sharp fall in the price of physical oil can be chalked up to buyers remaining hopeful the Iran conflict would be resolved rapidly, at least in terms of the Strait of Hormoz blockades.

Over the past couple of months, physical oil cargo premiums have surged as markets reacted to the threat of physical supply disruption , forcing buyers to pay significantly higher prices for guaranteed, prompt delivery of crude oil.

As the conflict escalated and Iran blocked the Strait of Hormoz, buyers scrambled to secure immediate, non-Middle Eastern 'prompt barrels', driving up the spot price premiums for available cargoes. North Sea Forties crude spiked to nearly $150 a barrel by mid-April, exceeding the 2008 peak. Many commodity experts predicted that oil futures would eventually trade up to the physical; however, we have lately been seeing just the opposite, with the physical trading down to the futures.

Whereas physical prices still indicate market tightness, they have recently returned to a more normal range. Dated Brent the primary physical benchmark for crude oil in the North Sea settled just $0.43/bbl higher than front-month Brent on 11 May, good for a w/w fall of $11.31/bbl





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Oil Prices Physical Oil Supply Disruption Suez Crisis Iran Conflict Strait Of Hormoz

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