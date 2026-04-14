Pia Whitesell Stuns at Coachella in a Luxe Designer Ensemble

Home and Away star Pia Whitesell showcases her expensive fashion choices at Coachella, highlighting designer labels and celebrating the festival with friends and family.

Pia Whitesell , the Australian actress and former Home and Away star, flaunted her designer-clad look at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on Sunday. The 42-year-old shared glimpses of her ensemble on Instagram Stories, showcasing a series of photos and videos that highlighted her stylish attire.

Her outfit was a testament to luxury, featuring a white lace-trimmed silk mini dress by Magda Butrym, priced at $3,260. The dress was complemented by a $3,550 black leather Balenciaga hobo bag and Bottega Veneta sunglasses worth $995. Completing the look were black high leather boots by Fendi, retailing at $3,460, and an array of gold jewelry, including hoop earrings, a crucifix necklace, and several bracelets.

Whitesell, known for her impeccable style, has been a regular at the festival, enjoying the company of friends such as AFL WAGs Bec Judd and Jessie Murphy, radio host Lauren Phillips, and publicist Gemma Sampson. Adding to the excitement, Pia's sons, Isaiah, 22, and Lennox, 19, joined her at Coachella.

On Saturday night, she captured the energy of the event by uploading videos of herself dancing in the crowd during Justin Bieber's 90-minute set on the main stage. Sporting a black hoodie emblazoned with the word Bieberchella, she enthusiastically danced and waved her hands to the music, surrounded by her sons and friends.

This appearance follows Whitesell's recent trip back to Sydney, Australia, where she was spotted on several occasions, including a designer shopping spree in Bondi with Lennox. Whitesell's career experienced a significant boost in 2014 when she secured the role of Kat Chapman on Home and Away. Her personal life also gained attention when she went public with her relationship with Patrick Whitesell in late 2019, culminating in a secret wedding in 2021. This event has been a highlight of her social media recently, as she shared her experience with her followers.

Patrick Whitesell, the executive chairman of William Morris Endeavor, is a prominent figure in Hollywood, representing clients such as Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale, and Ben Affleck. He was previously married to journalist Lauren Sánchez, who is now married to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos. Patrick shares two children, son Evan, 19, and daughter Ella, 17, with Lauren. Pia's sons are from her previous relationships. This provides an insight to the family dynamics.

The article is focused on her expensive choice of clothes, her social interaction with her friends and the current events she is experiencing. All of these are relevant to the actress's life.





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