Piccadilly Development to Commence After Securing £860M Investment

A stalled 15-storey apartment project in Piccadilly, Manchester, is set to be built after securing substantial funding from a government-backed investment fund. The Ferrous project, approved in 2022, will provide 107 new apartments.

A long-awaited 15-storey development in Piccadilly , known as Ferrous, is poised to finally begin construction, years after its initial approval. This project, located on a plot of land off Chapeltown Street, promises to add 107 new apartments to the area, thanks to a substantial investment from a government-backed consortium. The original planning permission for Capital & Centric's Ferrous project was granted in 2022, but the development had faced delays and minimal progress since then.

This recent development marks a significant turning point, injecting new life into the project and signaling a boost for the local housing market. The revitalization is part of a larger, nationwide initiative to stimulate growth in underinvested areas. This injection of capital will not only provide much-needed housing but also contribute to the regeneration of the Piccadilly East area.\The substantial funding for Ferrous comes through a partnership between Homes England, a government agency, and two private firms: Swiss Life, a pensions company, and developers Capital & Centric. This collaboration, formed last year as the Impact & Places Fund, represents an £860 million property investment aimed at creating approximately 2,250 new homes across various underinvested locations within the United Kingdom over the next decade. The initiative is further supported by Homes England's £16 billion National Housing Bank, underscoring the government's commitment to address the housing shortage and encourage urban renewal. John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital & Centric, hailed the backing from the Impact & Places Fund as a 'landmark moment,' emphasizing the significance of public-private partnerships in unlocking brownfield land and fostering sustainable communities. This project's success is a beacon for other developments looking to follow suit and contribute to local growth. The plans include 40 one-bedroom apartments, 63 two-bedroom apartments, and four three-bedroom apartments, alongside a roof terrace, space for two shops, and a multipurpose events pavilion. While none of the flats will be designated as affordable housing, the project aims to cater to a range of residents and contribute to the broader revitalization efforts underway in the Piccadilly East area.\Ferrous represents the final phase of Capital & Centric’s Piccadilly East masterplan, solidifying their commitment to the area. The developers have already successfully transformed the historic 200-year-old Crusader Mill into contemporary one and two-bedroom apartments and converted Neptune Mill into office spaces. Furthermore, the construction of the Phoenix, a modern glass-and-steel structure housing flats and penthouses, exemplifies the developers' vision for the area. With contractors already lined up, construction on Ferrous is expected to commence by the end of 2026, with the first homes projected to be ready for occupancy by mid-to-late 2028. This timeframe reflects the complexity of the project, including its scope and the integration with existing infrastructure. The Public Notice Portal provides further information for those interested in planning applications, traffic diversions, road layout changes, and alcohol license applications in the surrounding areas. The project symbolizes a significant investment in the city's future, adding modern living spaces and contributing to the ongoing transformation of the Piccadilly East neighborhood





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