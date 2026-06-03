Picnic in the Park to Bring World Cup Spirit to Astley Park

A family-friendly event is set to take place in Astley Park, featuring free entertainment, paid activities, and a range of food traders. The event will include live music, stage entertainment, walkabout acts, football skills, and arts and crafts.

Picnic in the Park is set to bring some World Cup spirit to Astley Park this weekend. The event will feature free entertainment with an international and football theme, including live music, stage entertainment, walkabout acts, football skills, and arts and crafts.

Paid activities such as face painting and children's fairground rides will be available. Taking place on Sunday 6 June from 12pm to 4pm, attendees are encouraged to take a blanket, pick a spot and enjoy a picnic on the lawns in front of historic Astley Hall. A range of food traders will also be offering a variety of foods, refreshments and sweet treats.

Local groups and businesses will be getting involved, with a visit from Chorley FC mascot Victor Magpie, football skills activities with Chorley Schools Sports Partnership, and more. The event is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to come together and enjoy a brilliant day of free entertainment.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader at Chorley Borough Council, said: Picnic in the Park is a fantastic event that brings people of all ages together, offering a brilliant day of free entertainment. With a range of activities on offer in the beautiful surroundings of Astley Park, it's set to be a great day. It's always wonderful to see so many families making the most of our green spaces.

The Coach House Gallery and on-site businesses Cafe Ambio, Barrica Wines and the Astley Information Centre and Gift Shop will all also be open on the day. For more information and event details including the full programme of entertainment and traders visit the Chorley Council website





blogpreston / 🏆 82. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Picnic In The Park Astley Park World Cup Free Entertainment Paid Activities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The True Story Behind 'Bring Me the Beauties' and the Eternal Values CultA new HBO docuseries tells the story of the charismatic Frederick von Mierers, who lured models and other attractive young people into a cult in 1980s New York.

Read more »

Two iconic Hollyoaks faces stage returns and bring chaos in their wakeTwo major returns!

Read more »

Padel coming to Astley village in new plans for Brookfields Community GroundThree outdoor courts could soon be installed

Read more »

Adventure park to bring 'first of its kind' toboggan run to ScotlandThe £500,000 addition to the award-winning amusment park is set to be open later this summer.

Read more »