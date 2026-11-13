Piddington Parish Council Chairman Threatens Legal Action Over Asylum Camp Approval

Tim McNally vows to hold officials criminally liable under the Hillsborough Law after Angela Rayner approved the Bicester Ministry of Defence site for 1,256 male migrants, sparking outrage in the Oxfordshire village.

Tim McNally, chairman of the Piddington Parish Council, has issued a defiant warning to the British Government, accusing ministers of deceit following the approval of a new asylum accommodation camp in Oxfordshire. McNally declared that residents would not accept the decision, which allows the Housing Secretary Angela Rayner to utilize the nearby Bicester Ministry of Defence site for housing migrants.

Council Chair Vows Personal Accountability for Officials

Tim McNally stated during a speech outside the Piddington Village Hall on Friday that he would hold Andy Burnham, the Prime Minister, personally responsible for any crimes committed by incoming residents. McNally invoked the Public Office Accountability Bill, commonly known as the Hillsborough Law, to threaten criminal prosecution against government officials. He argued that misleading the public about the safety and viability of the site constitutes a criminal offense under the legislation currently passing through the House of Lords.

Also read Piddington asylum camp approved: up to 1,256 men to be housed at MoD Bicester

McNally addressed the Prime Minister directly, stating that if any resident is harmed by someone from the proposed facility, he would use the Hillsborough Law to pursue legal action. He emphasized that the government is exploiting a loophole in planning laws to fast-track the project without standard environmental assessments. McNally believes that the minister's own legislation will become the mechanism for their demise in this dispute.

Controversial Details of the Bicester Ministry of Defence Site

The approved facility at the Bicester Ministry of Defence site is designed to house 1,256 male migrants for a period of at least ten years. The project is estimated to cost taxpayers approximately 1.25 billion pounds to implement and maintain. This influx of residents will significantly alter the demographics of Piddington, a secluded village with a population of only 350 people.

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The ratio of incoming migrants to local residents is projected to be four to one, and eight to one when comparing migrants specifically to local women. The site currently lacks essential infrastructure, including running water, electricity, and a functioning sewage system. McNally highlighted that the operation will require generators consuming thousands of liters of fuel daily to sustain the accommodation.

Symbolic Referendum and Local Opposition

Local resistance to the plan escalated two months ago when residents of Piddington held a symbolic referendum. The vote resulted in 285 votes in favor of declaring independence from the United Kingdom, with only 26 votes against. This protest was a direct response to the government's announcement in June regarding the use of the Bicester site. Despite the overwhelming local sentiment, the result was ignored by Westminster officials.

On September 16, residents displayed a 'Principality of Piddington' sign to mark their symbolic secession. The anger in the village was further fueled by concerns over public safety and the potential for sexual violence. McNally and other locals have expressed fear that young, military-aged men will bring violence into the village, noting that security measures like CCTV will be confined to the camp and not the surrounding residential areas.

Legal Challenges and Government Response

The campaign group Wrong Plan Wrong Site has filed for a judicial review at the High Court to challenge the approval. This legal challenge is backed by the Cherwell District Council, which argues that the government failed to adhere to required environmental regulations by using the national importance loophole. Tim McNally has pledged to pursue all available legal avenues to stop what he describes as an abuse of power by the Labour Government.

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In response to the controversy, the Home Office stated that the planning permission allows them to proceed with using the MoD Bicester site. However, they clarified that a final decision to fully implement the accommodation has not yet been made. McNally described the situation as a deception, noting that the government has programmed the public to believe the scheme is viable despite the lack of basic utilities and infrastructure.