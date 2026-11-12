Crystal Palace sack Pierre Sage after 16 matches with club bottom of Premier League

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Pierre Sage after 16 matches in all competitions, with the club bottom of the Premier League and holding the worst defensive record. Three coaching staff members have also left, and Thomas Frank is the leading contender to replace him.

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Pierre Sage after just 16 matches in all competitions. The club is bottom of the Premier League after 10 games, with only two wins, and has the worst defensive record in the division, conceding 24 goals.

Palace are also 21st in the 36-team Europa League table, with one win from four matches. Three members of Sage's coaching staff have also left the club: Jamal Alioui, Damien Della Santa and Sandy Guichard. In a statement, Palace said: The club thanks Pierre and his staff for their efforts during their time in South London, and wish them well for the future.

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Sage, a 47-year-old Frenchman, was appointed on a three-year contract in June after Oliver Glasner departed at the end of last season. He previously led Lens to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and a first French Cup triumph in their 120-year history. He won five of his 16 games in all competitions. Palace are winless in the league since 11 October, and their losing run began with a 5-0 defeat by fierce rivals.

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Sage said afterwards he felt shame from the defeat and admitted he did not know if he would be given time to turn Palace's fortunes around. However, there was a degree of sympathy from some behind the scenes at Selhurst Park in the immediate aftermath of that loss.

Injuries were not kind to his plans, while the absence of forward players Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr - due to a mixture of fitness and personal issues related to both players' desire to leave the club - did not help. However, three successive defeats followed, with Palace hitting the bar and having a goal ruled out in their loss to Liverpool on Sunday. Sage's final match was a 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool.

In his final interview with Sky Sports, Sage said: We start really well, we create a lot of chances but without scoring and taking this goal after a set-piece with the consequence of transition, it's really difficult against Liverpool because they have a lot of speed and are really efficient in transition. That's why we suffered more in the second half. We tried to make it 1-1 but we left too much space and they took it.

Football is about efficiency. If we create these chances, it's a good step. But the next step is to score. If not, it's as you did nothing.

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Thomas Frank Emerges as Leading Contender

Thomas Frank emerged as the leading contender to take over at Palace following the defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. He was among a list of names the club considered in the summer before appointing Sage. Frank had great success at Brentford during his seven-year spell between 2018 and 2025, getting the Bees into the Premier League and then establishing them as a top-flight club, reaching a ninth-place finish in 2023.

He then moved to Tottenham last season to replace Ange Postecoglou as head coach, but was sacked after less than eight months in charge with the club in 16th place, five points above the relegation zone. Spurs only sealed survival from relegation on the final day of last season, after Igor Tudor and then Roberto De Zerbi replaced Frank as head coach.

Other Potential Candidates Considered

Frank failed to win over the Tottenham faithful, with his short tenure littered with setbacks, including drinking from a coffee cup which carried the badge of rivals Arsenal. Other names in the frame include Werner, who was last in charge of RB Leipzig until being sacked in June 2026, and Berthel Askou, currently in charge of Toulouse after joining from Motherwell in the summer.

Sage's predecessor Glasner had presided over the most successful period in Palace's history, winning the FA Cup, UEFA Conference League and Community Shield. Palace are now working to bring in Thomas Frank as replacement as they seek to turn around their season.