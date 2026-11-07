Piers Morgan discusses Russell Brand's conviction, reviews Pawel Pawlikowski's Fatherland, and argues conservatives should stop starting wars after Trump's poll defeat.

Piers Morgan has expressed deep discomfort regarding the legal conviction of comedian Russell Brand, stating that his personal bias prevents him from objectively confirming Brand's guilt. Morgan asserts that Brand is fundamentally unfit for public life and describes the comedian as a genuinely unpleasant individual. He argues that the notion of Brand being a humorous entertainer has been completely dismantled by the evidence presented in the case. The journalist emphasizes that Brand is very unfunny and lacks the charisma required to maintain a positive public image. Despite these harsh criticisms, Morgan acknowledges that the British liberal elite continue to favor Brand and his perspectives on drug policy over his own viewpoints.

BBC and Political History With Brand

Morgan recounts three specific instances in 2012 where he was forced into Brand's company, describing the encounters as deeply unpleasant and confrontational. During a Google debate, Brand responded to Morgan's criticism of his views with direct personal abuse rather than constructive argument. In another appearance on the BBC, Brand ceaselessly heckled Morgan and at one stage made inappropriate threats to kiss him. Morgan attacked the Corporation for employing Brand to present a BBC3 series on drug issues, noting the irony given the BBC's own stance on drug liberalization. He references the 2008 Sachs gate scandal where Brand and Jonathan Ross left crude voicemails for actor Andrew Sachs, resulting in a £150,000 fine and Brand's resignation.

Also read Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Assault; New Charges Loom

Despite this history, Brand was reinstated as a presenter within four years, a decision Morgan views as hypocritical. Both men gave evidence to the House of Commons Select Committee regarding drug policy, yet their presentations differed starkly. Brand appeared in a sleeveless black shirt adorned with approximately 40 crucifixes and tattoos, while Morgan wore a formal suit and tie. Morgan believes the committee granted Brand a more sympathetic hearing because his opinions aligned with standard liberal views that drug abuse is a disease. In contrast, Morgan's views diverge from this mainstream perspective, making him less palatable to the establishment. He concludes that Brand is far more in tune with the spirit of the current age than he is.

Review of Pawel Pawlikowski Director Film

Turning to cinema, Morgan criticizes contemporary English-speaking film productions for being excessively long, boring, and lacking coherent plots. He highlights the difficulty of understanding dialogue due to mumbling actors, often requiring subtitles to follow the narrative. As an alternative, he recommends Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski as the best movie-maker of our time. Pawlikowski's films are described as short, beautiful, and clever, offering a refreshing contrast to modern blockbusters. His latest production, titled Fatherland, explores Germany in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War. The film is set in a place characterized by darkness, fear, and profound shame among the populace.

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Joanna Kulig plays a jazz singer in Fatherland, which depicts West Germany post-war with Thomas Mann, the country's greatest writer, returning from American exile. Mann fled the Nazis in 1933 and is now driven through the ruins in a magnificent black Buick Super, a symbol of American supremacy. He has been invited to both capitalist West and communist East to receive praise, yet both sides desire to own him without success. At one poignant moment, Mann's daughter suggests they go home, but he sadly replies that he no longer has one. The film portrays the West as jazzy and superficial, while the East is shown as dark and earnest, using concentration camps for political prisoners. Mann jokes it is a choice between Stalin and Mickey Mouse, though Mickey Mouse reveals sharp claws.

Not long after these events, the great writer was driven from the US by false claims that he was a Communist sympathizer. Fatherland contains very little sex and minimal violence, aside from one scene where Mann's daughter slaps a Nazi. Despite its restraint, the film is described as quite thrilling and emotionally resonant. Morgan uses this recommendation to underscore the quality of European cinema compared to the current state of Hollywood. He suggests that viewers seeking intelligent and visually stunning storytelling should look to Pawlikowski's work rather than mainstream American productions.

Anti-War Lesson From Donald Trump Poll Defeat

Morgan draws a simple lesson from Donald Trump's recent defeat in the polls, arguing that conservatives should stop attempting to start wars. He finds it surprising that parties claiming to be Right-wing and patriotic are so eager to drag their countries into needless disasters. War, he asserts, ruins civil society and makes nations poorer by causing prices and taxes to rise. It also grants the state more power to control citizens and increases national debt to unsustainable levels. The conflict removes young men from their families, often resulting in their death or permanent physical and mental injury.

If conflicts go wrong, they bring destruction through drones and missiles, forcing civilians to live with perpetual air raid sirens. War also greatly increases lying by politicians and the media as they try to cover up the horrible truth. Morgan questions whether the world is safer or more free due to conflicts in Vietnam, Iraq, Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Syria, and Libya. He argues that these chosen conflicts have done no good for the nations involved. The Iran war, he notes, has specifically cost Trump at the polls. The overall message is that militarism is counterproductive to conservative ideals of prosperity and freedom.