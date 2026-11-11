Piers Morgan's Re‑emergent Tweet Highlights New Allegations Against David Walliams

The recent re‑appearance of a 2022 tweet by Piers Morgan calling David Walliams "one of the nastiest frauds in TV" has resurfaced as new sexual misconduct allegations against the comedian surface. The allegations claim that Walliams has sexually assaulted a 15‑year‑old girl and preyed on multiple teen victims. The story spans Walker's former role on Britain's Got Talent, the broader feud with Morgan and the producers' (Fremantle and ITV) statements clarifying no formal complaints were lodged previously. The case remains unfolding with the public and press closely monitoring the ongoing controversy.

The rediscovery of a 2022 tweet from former television host and media personality Piers Morgan has drawn fresh attention to the ongoing allegations against British comedian and author David Walliams.

The tweet, in which Morgan called Walliams "one of the nastiest frauds in TV," surfaced after the Guardian and ITV released new reports detailing serious accusations against the 55‑year‑old entertainer. Those reports claim that Walliams has repeatedly sought to silence and intimidate multiple teenage victims, alleging that he used his popularity and position on the hit reality show Britain's Got Talent (BGT) to exploit young women.

Also read David Walliams: From Britain’s Got Talent to sexual misconduct allegations

Accusations Against David Walliams

According to the files, Walliams has fought a court order that would have prevented the publication of allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15‑year‑old girl named Jade, while also reportedly preyed on a number of other minors. The story has been unfolding over a year, with a key moment coming in November 2022 when the allegations first came to light.

Walliams, who was originally a judge on the show from 2007 to 2010, was rapidly dismissed from the panel after a clip from a recorded phone call surfaced; in it, he made sexual and derogatory remarks towards contestants. The clip, combined with the accusations already circulating online, prompted his swift exit and a public backlash overall.

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Already known for his often abrasive commentary on the talent show, Piers Morgan, who himself had been a judge on BGT, had long harboured a tone of disdain for Walliams. In an April 2020 interview with the Sunday Mirror, when asked about the possibility of a return to Britain's Got Talent, Morgan said, “I couldn’t work with Walliams… I might even impose a contractual clause that I get to be the one who tells him he is fired.

Piers Morgan Resurfaced Tweet

” Morgan's 2022 tweet, which was removed by accident in a casual sharing of content that is now resurfacing, stated: “Tip of the iceberg.. Walliams is one of the nastiest frauds in TV. ” He had previously called him "soooooo creepy" in May of the same year.

Morgan's remarks fit into a broader narrative of personal conflict that existed between the two men: in 2012, Walliams posted a photograph on Twitter featuring himself draped over Morgan, captioned "Piers Morgan loves me really," in a clear jab at the former judge. Following the publication of the Guardian and ITV allegations, the BGT production team issued a statement clarifying that Walliams had left the show in 2014 and that no formal complaints had ever been lodged against him with Fremantle, ITV, or the Independent Television Commission.

In the statement, the producers stressed the importance of vetting the safety of victims, noting that they remain open to any new complaints and will investigate any allegations thoroughly. The statement concluded, "We will treat any complaints seriously and investigate thoroughly and to the best of our ability. This has long been our policy in terms of protecting employees, freelancers, contributors and fans and absolutely remains paramount in our thinking and actions as a responsible television production company.

Producer and Publisher Responses

" Simultaneously, Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment denied any knowledge of the allegations and declared that the claims had not been communicated to them. Walliams hasn’t admitted to wrongdoing. He has claimed that the accusations are part of a political or cultural agenda, and has even threatened to kill himself if the court were forced to release his identity.

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In the high‑profile case, an anonymous whistleblower from his former publisher HarperCollins supplied additional evidence that suggests the publisher had tried to keep the author's private life controlled. The inspector, according to the whistleblower, insisted that if a family member or friend came to the author's home, they would have to be accompanied by a pair of unnamed "protectors" to prevent a solitary visitation.

Meanwhile, Downing Street stated that the allegations of sexual misconduct, revealed by multiple women, were "deeply troubling," and vowed to support victims in identifying the truth. Jade, the victim who was named publicly by ITV News and The Guardian, recounts that the assault took place when she was a 15-year-old in London's Soho district, after she met Walliams in an online chat.

Victim Details and Legacy

She says they later traveled to a mansion known as Supernova Heights - famously once home to Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher - where the assault reportedly took place. The allegations against Walliams have put a spotlight back on the broader legacy of Britain's Got Talent's judging panel, with many viewers discussing how the show handled controversial moments and the pressures on judges to maintain a public image against a backdrop of personal troubles.

The new reporting, combined with the resurfaced Piers Morgan tweet, signals the resurfacing of a long‑time feud that has become a focus for a generation of viewers disillusioned with celebrity culture. The allegations against Walliams have made the show a subject of ongoing scrutiny, as producers and broadcasters are called upon to explain how major media accounts can continue to produce talent shows that generate mistrust and suspicion when leads in the industry may have ulterior motives or unknown agendas.

The fact that the allegations were made public through a reputable mainstream outlet like The Guardian underscores the seriousness of the accusations, and the case is continuing to be followed closely by journalists, legal experts, and the public. "