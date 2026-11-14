Pig Farmer Sells Land to Travellers Amid Feud With Neighbours

Matthew Silvester sold Hares Farm for over £200,000 to travellers after a feud with wealthy neighbours in South Warnborough, sparking an illegal encampment.

Matthew Silvester and Helen Freeman have sold their Hampshire property to a group of travellers for more than £200,000, ending a bitter dispute with affluent neighbours. The transaction occurred at Hares Farm in the village of South Warnborough during the summer of this year. This sale followed years of legal battles with local authorities and adjacent property owners.

Financial Motive And Sale Details

Mr Silvester, aged 39, stated that the decision to sell was driven by regulatory pressures rather than a desire for revenge. Hart District Council ordered the couple to remove their residential cabin lodge and disconnect from utilities. These restrictions made it impossible to maintain The Woodland Pig business, which relied on on-site facilities.

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The couple, who have two children, shut down their operation of 35 breeding sows. They decided to sell the eight-acre site to fund their travel plans. Mr Silvester received an offer from a traveller family through an intermediary. He accepted the generous price without asking about their intended use of the land.

Illegal Encampment Setup

During the August Bank Holiday weekend, men wearing balaclavas entered the site with heavy machinery. They arrived after council offices had closed for the holiday period. Bulldozers and diggers were used to prepare the ground for an unauthorized settlement.

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Over a dozen mobile homes and caravans were positioned on the greenbelt land. The site is located on Pickaxe Lane, surrounded by luxury homes valued at over £5million. Residents reported seeing men in hoodies carrying out building work at approximately 5:30pm on Friday, August 28.

Immediate Environmental Changes

The new occupants covered portions of the field with tarmac. They established a presence that locals described as an audacious land grab. This tactic aligns with a broader trend of travellers buying greenbelt land in the Home Counties. Planning permission is often sought retrospectively after the site is established.

Community Reaction And Safety Concerns

Local homeowners reported feeling threatened and unsafe in their own gardens. One resident claimed the sale destroyed their sense of security and mental health. They argued that the transaction was a malicious act against the community.

Neighbors expressed fear that the property values would decline. They worried that the encampment would make their own homes difficult to sell. The luxury properties on Pickaxe Lane now border an unapproved residential site. This proximity has caused significant distress among the established residents.

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Legal Proceedings And Next Steps

Hart District Council is currently seeking legal advice to address the situation. The council aims to vacate the site and remove the unauthorized structures. They are assessing the most effective legal route to clear the land.

Mr Silvester and his family are currently travelling in south-east Asia. He described the situation as a funny story and expressed amusement at the outcome. He noted that the travellers could have supported the local community with a small business. Instead, they established an illegal gypsy traveller camp.

The couple initially faced complaints for living on the site without a residential permit. The regulatory action against them preceded the sale to the travellers. This timeline suggests the legal pressure was a primary factor in their exit.

Retrospective planning applications may follow from the new occupants. Past instances have seen some encampments secure approval on appeal. This possibility adds complexity to the council's efforts to remove the site. The outcome will likely set a precedent for similar land disputes in Hampshire.