Matthew Silvester and Helen Freeman sold Hampshire greenbelt land to travellers after Hart District Council was found to have unlawfully spied on the family, forcing them to close The Woodland Pig Co.

Matthew Silvester and Helen Freeman, operators of The Woodland Pig Co, have sold their Hampshire greenbelt property to a group of travellers following a bitter four-year legal battle with Hart District Council. The sale of the land, known as Hares Farm in South Warnborough, occurred over the August Bank Holiday weekend after the council offices were closed, allowing the travellers to set up an illegal encampment of mobile homes and caravans.

The Spying Scandal at Hares Farm

A tribunal recently determined that Hart District Council officers had unlawfully spied on the farming family at dawn and dusk during 2023. Officers utilized a neighbouring property's en suite bathroom and garden to record movements of Mr Silvester, Mrs Freeman, and their young son, who were living in a log cabin on the site. The council claimed the family was residing on the land without a valid residential permit, despite holding only an agricultural one.

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Legal Consequences for Pig Farmers

The surveillance led to contempt of court charges against the couple after they violated an injunction placed on the land. In November 2024, a High Court judge handed Mr Silvester and Mrs Freeman 12-month suspended sentences and ordered the immediate removal of their log cabin, along with electric and mains water connections. The ruling effectively dismantled the infrastructure required to run their breeding operation of 35 sows.

Financial and Emotional Devastation

Mr Silvester stated that the legal costs and the loss of their home made it impossible to continue operating The Woodland Pig Co. The couple announced they were auctioning their animals and selling the property to go travelling, citing the devastating impact of the council's actions. He described the tribunal's finding of unlawful spying as a just conclusion to a period defined by what he called dirty tactics and unjust legal pressures.

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Travellers Seize the Opportunity

The sale to the travellers was facilitated through an intermediary who approached the couple after the legal proceedings began. The land was sold for more than £200,000, a significant sum for the eight-acre plot in the quiet village. The travellers moved in quickly, exploiting the council closure to establish their encampment before any immediate intervention could take place.

Community Conflict and Future Appeals

The conflict originated from wealthy neighbours on Pickaxe Lane, where properties are valued at upwards of £5million, who reported the farmers for the unpermitted log cabin. The couple argued they needed to stay in the cabin to prevent piglet deaths during birthing, stating they would rather break the law than let animals suffer. The Silvesters and Freeman are currently planning to appeal the High Court ruling, maintaining their innocence regarding the severity of the offences.