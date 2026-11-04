Pilot Nathalia Filgueiras Remembered After Fatal Learjet Crash in Florida

Tributes pour in for 20-year-old pilot Nathalia Filgueiras who died in a Learjet crash near West Palm Beach. Federal authorities cite weather as a key factor in the tragedy that claimed nine lives.

A 20-year-old pilot who perished in a fiery crash after a jet nosedived in Florida over the weekend has been remembered by colleagues as an exceptionally talented aviator who successfully completed her flight exams with high marks. Nathalia Filgueiras died on Sunday after the Learjet she was co-piloting with Jeff Gregory, 55, lost control and plummeted tens of thousands of feet into the ground near West Palm Beach.

The aircraft exploded into a giant fireball upon impact, killing all nine souls on board. The violent crash left behind a massive crater in the roadway and scattered debris across a half-mile field. Federal authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the disaster as her friends and family grapple with the young woman's untimely death.

Also read Learjet 60 Crash Florida: Pilot Jeffrey Gregory Remembered as Devout Christian After Tragedy

Tributes Highlight Filgueiras Piloting Skills

Chris Kirk, Filgueiras' former flight instructor and mentor, shared heartfelt memories describing her as without a doubt the most naturally gifted pilot he has ever taught during his 40 years in the profession. He posted on Facebook on Wednesday that the young lady was born to fly, noting that there was not a single check ride where the examiner was not blown away by her performance.

Kirk highlighted that when Filgueiras completed her type rating to pilot a Learjet, she had less than 1,100 hours of experience. Despite this relatively low number, she absolutely aced the rating, with the examiner believing she had about 5,000 hours of experience. The Pilot-in-Command type rating is a certification added to a pilot's license that legally qualifies them to act as the captain or sole pilot of a specific aircraft type.

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Distinct Passion Compared to Modern Aviators

Kirk concluded his post on Wednesday by describing how Filgueiras was different from many other students he taught in recent years. He expressed sadness that so many pilots in training today never wanted to become pilots and only wanted to become airline pilots to make big money, lacking true passion for flying.

In contrast, Kirk said Nathalia was passionate about flying and was a 100 percent natural born pilot. He prayed that she continues to fly amongst the clouds in heaven and asked for God to watch over her as the aviation community mourns. The Daily Mail has chosen not to publish the final seconds of audio from the cockpit, which are described as extremely distressing.

Cockpit Audio Reveals Descent and Emergency

Filgueiras was co-piloting the Learjet 60 from Austin, Texas to the Bahamas when she was heard in distressing cockpit audio telling air traffic control how the plane was going down. At first, she said there was moderate turbulence, but soon her tone became panicked as she realized the aircraft was in trouble.

She informed controllers, Seven two two bravo delta, that they were descending 8,000 feet and then declared a mayday, stating they were descending 10,000 feet per minute. Seconds later, she screamed that she was declaring an emergency due to an overspeed condition, noting they were descending 20,000 feet per minute and would crash into the ground.

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Weather Factors and Victims of the Crash

Her voice grew even more panicked as she reported descending 22,000 feet and banking 60 degrees before screaming that they were out of time. The air traffic controller responded by saying, I am here with you, talk to me. Filgueiras had also been messaging her fellow pilot boyfriend about facing heavy weather in the minutes before the plane crashed, texting him, I've got turbulence, I've got ice.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board now say they believe severe weather played a significant factor in the disaster. They noted that part of the jet appeared to have broken off in the moments before the plane slammed into a Florida roadway. All nine people on board were pronounced dead, including Filgueiras and Gregory.

Community Mourns Tech Tycoon and Family

The victims also included tech tycoon Adam Robinson, 45, his wife Helen Sharp, 40, and their toddlers, Emma and Charlie. The family of four was traveling with their nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, and another couple, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, for Robinson's birthday. The group was traveling together when the tragic accident occurred.

Harrowing footage then showed the Learjet hitting the road at what some experts say was near-supersonic speed. The crash site near West Palm Beach has become a focal point for the investigation as officials work to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the loss of control. The community remains in shock as they remember the talented young pilot and the families lost in the incident.