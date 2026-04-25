Pima County Sheriff's Office Collaboration with A&E Under Scrutiny Amid Nancy Guthrie Disappearance

Internal emails reveal a close working relationship between the Pima County Sheriff's Office and A&E during the production of 'Desert Law' prior to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, raising questions about potential compromises in investigative priorities and transparency.

The Pima County Sheriff 's Office is under scrutiny regarding its handling of the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie , the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie.

Investigations reveal a close working relationship between the department and A&E television network in the months leading up to Nancy's vanishing in February from her Tucson, Arizona home. From July to December 2025, the department collaborated with A&E on the reality show 'Desert Law,' providing access to personnel, locations, and even body camera footage.

Internal emails obtained by Fox News Digital demonstrate a high level of coordination, with sergeants participating in ride-alongs with producers and granting access to evidence from past crimes. Captain Robert Koumal, a key liaison between the department and the production company Twenty Twenty Productions, voiced concerns about releasing body camera footage containing instances of deputies using profanities or excessive force during arrests.

One email detailed an incident where a deputy repeatedly punched a suspect but activated their body camera only after the altercation. It remains unclear whether this footage was ultimately provided to A&E for use in 'Desert Law,' which premiered in January 2026. The collaboration extended beyond the reality show. A&E also requested and received substantial amounts of body camera footage, raising questions about the balance between transparency and protecting the department's image.

Captain Koumal even instructed deputies to proactively contact the A&E crew regarding any incidents, emphasizing the network's sensitivity to operational impacts. Producers, like Tom Olney, consistently praised the department's support and routinely followed up on public records requests, sometimes requesting newer requests to supersede older ones, a practice that deviates from standard procedure. This level of access and cooperation raises concerns about potential compromises in investigative priorities and the potential for influencing public perception.

The timing of this collaboration is particularly sensitive, as five different units within the sheriff's department, including homicide and cold case, had experienced changes in leadership in the year prior to Nancy's disappearance. This internal restructuring, coupled with the demands of the reality show production, may have contributed to challenges in the initial stages of the investigation. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31st after being dropped off at her home in the Catalina Foothills.

Her family reported her missing after she failed to appear at a scheduled meeting. Surveillance footage from her home captured a masked individual at her door the night she disappeared, but authorities have yet to identify the person or develop a solid suspect. The case has been met with intense public scrutiny and criticism directed at Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is now facing potential job loss due to allegations of misrepresenting his work history, claims he denies.

The Daily Mail reported that the department did not immediately deploy its Cessna aircraft to search the area surrounding Nancy's home after she was reported missing, further fueling criticism. More than two months have passed since Nancy's disappearance, and the case remains unsolved, highlighting the complexities and challenges faced by law enforcement in this high-profile investigation. The extensive cooperation with A&E and the internal departmental changes are now central to the questions surrounding the handling of this case





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