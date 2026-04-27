Pink and Daughter Willow Shine at The Lost Boys Broadway Premiere

Singer Pink and her theatre-loving daughter Willow attended the opening night of The Lost Boys musical on Broadway, showcasing their close bond and the family's commitment to the New York theatre scene. Pink also recently addressed and debunked rumors of a separation from her husband, Carey Hart.

Pop star Pink and her daughter Willow, a devoted theatre enthusiast, attended the opening night of The Lost Boys musical on Broadway at The Palace Theatre in New York City .

The pair shared a tender moment, posing for photos and embracing warmly. Pink, known for her edgy style, sported a black leather jacket with silver star studs, paired with a long black maxi skirt and her signature platinum blonde quiff. Willow, 14, showcased her elegance in a strapless red gown, bearing a striking resemblance to her mother.

This outing highlights the family's recent move to New York City, a decision made to allow Willow to pursue her passion for theatre and experience more Broadway productions. They have been frequent attendees of Broadway shows, recently seeing & Juliet and even collaborating on stage during Pink’s guest hosting stint on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Willow joined her mother for a duet from The Outsiders musical.

The Lost Boys: A New Musical is an adaptation of the 1987 cult classic film, featuring a story about a divorced mother and her sons who encounter a group of vampires in a new town. The musical stars Shoshana Bean and is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden. Pink’s dedication to supporting her daughter’s interests is evident in their commitment to the New York theatre scene.

This public appearance comes shortly after Pink publicly refuted rumors of a separation from her husband, Carey Hart, using social media to address the false reports and redirect attention to more pressing societal issues. She expressed her surprise at the news, questioning the source and suggesting a focus on topics like the Epstein files, systemic racism, and misogyny. Pink and Carey Hart have a long-standing relationship, marked by both challenges and reconciliation.

They initially met in 2001, married in 2006, and briefly separated in 2008, an experience that inspired Pink’s hit song “So What. ” They ultimately reconciled in 2009 and have remained together since. The couple also shares a nine-year-old son, Jameson. Pink’s response to the recent separation rumors underscores her commitment to controlling her own narrative and prioritizing her family’s privacy.

The family’s move to New York City signifies a new chapter, centered around Willow’s theatrical pursuits and a continued dedication to their family life. The singer’s strong stance against false media reports and her focus on her daughter’s passions demonstrate her role as a devoted mother and a strong public figure





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