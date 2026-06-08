Pink Delivers Show-Stopping Tony Awards Opening with Burlesque Tribute

Pop star Pink made her debut as Tony Awards host with a spectacular opening number at Radio City Music Hall, performing a revamped Lady Marmalade and paying homage to Broadway nominees.

Pink took center stage at the 2026 Tony Awards in a daring burlesque ensemble, marking her first time hosting the prestigious Broadway ceremony. The 46-year-old singer, known for her powerhouse vocals and high-energy performances, opened the show with a medley that combined her own hits and tributes to nominated productions.

Despite never having acted on Broadway, Pink proved her theatrical chops with a carefully choreographed routine that paid homage to classic musicals and contemporary nominees alike. The performance began with an aerial sequence inspired by Wicked, as Pink soared above the stage in a green bodysuit, belting a snippet of Defying Gravity. She was joined by actor Neil Patrick Harris in a comedic bit, where she hoisted him mid-air before continuing the number.

Pink transitioned into a revamped version of Lady Marmalade, the iconic song she originally recorded with Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, and Mya for the 2001 film Moulin Rouge. This time, she rewrote the lyrics to shout out nominated actors such as Daniel Radcliffe, Laurie Metcalf, Carrie Coon, and Lesley Manville. The stage was filled with backup dancers in burlesque-inspired costumes, evoking the glamour of Moulin Rouge.

Pink wore a pink corset, fishnets, high-heeled boots, a top hat, and a long pink feather train, commanding the stage with confidence. She was later joined by Megan Thee Stallion, who performed a specially written rap honoring Broadway talent, introduced by cast members from the Ragtime revival.

Lea Michele and Hannah Cruz from the Chess revival also lent their voices to the number, and they approached 96-year-old nominee June Squibb in the audience, who rapped her own lyric: All the parts I played, I slayed em. The opening number was met with enthusiastic praise on social media, with viewers declaring it one of the best Tony openings ever. Fans commended Pink for her vocal prowess and ability to connect with a Broadway audience despite being an outsider.

In her hosting monologue, Pink acknowledged her unconventional selection, joking that for some reason she was the host, and she referenced the political significance of nominated shows like Liberation, a play about second-wave feminism, and the revitalized Cats, now reimagined as a tribute to queer Harlem ball culture. The ceremony at Radio City Music Hall showcased a range of performances from nominated musicals, including Ragtime, Chess, and others.

Pinks presence as host brought a pop music sensibility to the awards, bridging the gap between Broadway traditionalists and mainstream audiences. Her energetic and respectful homage to the theater community won over skeptics, demonstrating that even without Broadway credits, a talented performer can command the Tony stage. The 2026 Tony Awards celebrated a diverse array of productions, recognizing new works and revivals that pushed boundaries.

Pinks opening number set a high bar for the evening, combining spectacle, humor, and heartfelt tribute to the art form. As the night progressed, awards were handed out for Best Musical, Best Play, and numerous acting categories, with many winners expressing gratitude for the inclusive and innovative season. Pinks role as host was a bold choice by the Tony Awards producers, but it paid off with a memorable and widely praised opening.

Her performance not only entertained but also highlighted the intersection of pop culture and theater, drawing new viewers to the broadcast. With her characteristic flair and vocal talent, Pink proved that she belongs on any stage, Broadway or otherwise





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Pink Tony Awards Broadway Lady Marmalade Opening Number

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