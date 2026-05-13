Pink Floyd Joins Music Legends Series: Commemorative Coins Launched by The Royal Mint

The Royal Mint has released commemorative coins celebrating Pink Floyd, joining music legends David Bowie, George Michael, Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Paul McCartney and Freddie Mercury. The coins feature the iconic prism from Pink Floyd’s album The Dark Side Of The Moon and represent the band’s visionary approach to art, sound and experimentation.

Pink Floyd join David Bowie, George Michael, Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Paul McCartney and Freddie Mercury in The Royal Mint ’s ‘music legends’ series. Commemorative coins celebrating Pink Floyd are being launched by The Royal Mint , celebrating the band’s enduring legacy.

The coin’s reverse design places the prism from Pink Floyd’s album The Dark Side Of The Moon at its heart, as a symbol of the band’s visionary approach to art, sound and experimentation. A selection of coins will also feature a rainbow prism effect, bringing the design to life in colour. Pink Floyd join David Bowie, George Michael, Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Paul McCartney and Freddie Mercury in being part of The Royal Mint’s ‘music legends’ series.

The series has delivered nearly half a million coins to collectors and music fans in 108 countries around the world. Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint, said: ‘Pink Floyd are one of those truly rare bands whose music and imagery have transcended generations and the moment you see this coin, you know exactly who it celebrates.

Their influence on music, art and culture is immeasurable, and we’re incredibly proud that The Royal Mint can play its part in preserving that legacy forever.





LBC / 🏆 17. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pink Floyd Royal Mint Comemorative Coins Prism The Dark Side Of The Moon Music Legends Series

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The £23 M&S shoes perfect with 'jeans or dresses' this summerThey're available in four colours: olive, chocolate, orange and blush pink

Read more »

Roman's 'perfect fitting' £32 midi dress is 'lovely for holiday'The floaty summer dress is offered in pink, orange and green hues

Read more »

Lazy Town star unrecognisable after leaving pink wig behind 20 years agoLazy Town was one of the most popular children's TV shows of the early 2000s, and one star of the show has shared an update of where she is now - 20 years later

Read more »

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink identifies potential 'problem' if Chelsea hire Xabi AlonsoJimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says Chelsea may encounter a 'problem' if they hire Xabi Alonso but refuse to 'give him the keys'.

Read more »