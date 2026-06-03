Pink Reveals Family's Move to New York in Support of Daughter's Acting Dreams

Grammy-winning singer Pink has revealed that she and her family have recently moved from Los Angeles to New York in support of her 15-year-old daughter Willow's acting dreams.

Pink has revealed that she and her family have recently moved from Los Angeles to New York in support of her 15-year-old daughter Willow 's acting dreams .

The Grammy-winning singer, 46, spoke about the move during an appearance on Sunday's episode of CBS Mornings with Gayle King. Pink shares Willow, as well as son Jameson, nine, with longtime husband Carey Hart, 50. King asked Pink to share Willow's 'dream,' to which she revealed that the teen's goal is to become a Broadway star.

Being that Willow has spent her entire childhood living in her mother's shadow, Pink said that now is the time for Willow to own the spotlight. Pink described Willow's singing and acting abilities as 'phenomenal,' adding that she is 'very talented.

' King asked if the So What singer was just 'saying that' because Willow is her daughter. 'No,' Pink insisted. 'I would be like





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