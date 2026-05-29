Pinocchio: Unstrung - A New Horror Film Reimagining the Beloved Children's Character

The new horror film Pinocchio: Unstrung is set to be released on July 24 and has received a mixed reaction from horror fans. The film reimagines the children's character Pinocchio in a horrifying way, with Jiminy Cricket telling him to go on a killing spree.

If you've ever wondered what Pinocchio would be like if he took his desire to become a real boy literally, then you're in luck - because it's the subject of a new eye-popping horror film , Pinocchio: Unstrung .

The children's character is reimagined in a horrifying way and is featured in a teaser trailer being told to go on a killing spree by Jiminy Cricket. While the company's first creation, Winnie the Pooh, did not go down well with many horror fans, the murderous Pinocchio has received a slightly more positive reception ahead of the film's release on July 24.

The trailer has received a mixed reaction from horror fans, with some viewers praising the film's effects and design, while others have slammed the creators for seemingly reusing the same formula for all of their films. Critics have complained that the Blood and Honey team found their formula and are running it into the ground one public domain character at a time.

The film's director Rhys Frake-Waterfield revealed there has been a backlash to the project, telling news agency AFP that he has received petitions to stop the film, death threats, and people calling the police. Pinocchio Unstrung is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24





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Pinocchio: Unstrung Horror Film Children's Character Reimagining Public Domain

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