Alessio Dionisi was sacked as Watford head coach after a 4-0 loss to Sheffield United, leaving the Pozzo-owned club searching for its 26th permanent boss in 14 years. Watford sit 21st in the Championship amid growing supporter unrest over the owner model.

Watford are searching for their 26th permanent manager in 14 years after Alessio Dionisi was dismissed on Sunday lunchtime. The Italian's 18th and final game in charge was the 4-0 defeat by Sheffield United less than 24 hours earlier.

The Hornets were taken over by the Pozzo family on 29 June 2012, with the family having also owned Serie A side Udinese since 1986. Gino Pozzo has been in charge ever since, overseeing an ownership model rooted in a vast global scouting network famed for buying low and selling high, with Brazil internationals Richarliason and Joao Pedro among those flipped for big fees. Wait, the source text spells the Brazilian as Richarlison.

Also read Alessio Dionisi: Watford sack boss after 18 games

An average incumbency of about 210 days per manager has generated all too familiar headlines of the Hornets seeking a new face in the dugout, but is there method in the madness? Under Javi Gracia, they came close to qualifying for Europe through the Premier League in 2019 before arriving at a Wembley showpiece where they came up second best to Manchester City.

Relegation from the Premier League a year later was followed by an immediate return - but a further relegation from which they have not recovered. Last season's 16th-place finish was their lowest in the second tier under Pozzo - with a frequent turnover of manager seemingly utilised as a failed antidote to their stagnation.

Watford Struggle Under Pozzo Ownership

That sense of inertia - and a poor start to 2026-27 which has left them 21st in the Championship, has brightened the spotlight on the owner and his methods. With more than a third of the league season complete, Watford are one place outside of the Championship relegation zone. After back-to-back hammerings by Burnley and Cardiff City in October, former Hornets midfielder Tom Ince said he feared for the club he left at the end of last season.

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Ince told the 72+ podcast. He pointed to Gracia ending his second spell in charge last season after only three months - and with the club four points off the Championship play-offs - as a "big, big problem" that summed up their instability.

"There is so much control away from the manager at that club that it will always be an issue," said Ince. "The players don't see the manager as the focal point. He is the one in control.

"That is always going to be a problem because you can't look at a manager and not have any fear in them. "I look at Watford, the players in the dressing room. You have a lot of young players, who have not played in England before. When this hiring and firing of managers is going on, they're just like 'OK, onto the next one [manager]'.

Ince And Allardyce Criticize Board Control

" While Ince, now at League Two side Tranmere Rovers, added his respect for positives to Pozzo's practise, he is not alone in speaking out about the board's influence. Sam Allardyce previously revealed how he turned down the Watford job prior to the appointment of Nigel Pearson in 2019.

"[Sir] Elton [John] rang me up and said, 'Come on, Sam, take the job'. "It was very nice having a phone call from Elton John, I must admit. But I met with the board, sat in the boardroom, and went, 'I can't take this job'.

"They were telling me what to do, saying, 'Play this way, play that player, this manager's not been playing that player' and so on. " Ince and Allardyce's remarks came after former Watford owner Elton John said he was "upset and disappointed" by the club's form after their 4-0 defeat by Burnley. Supporters published an open letter on 11 October declaring a "complete loss of confidence" in Pozzo.

His meeting with prominent supporter Roy Moore was recorded and released as an extraordinary 114-minute podcast episode by the club's official channels.

"I don't have a social presence, I don't like to speak publicly, I don't enjoy that, I don't think it's productive for the work we do," Pozzo explained. "I don't like to answer to speculation, because a lot of the people that are out there want a bit of visibility for themselves. Unfortunately social media creates this sort of character.

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"I'm not expecting everybody to understand our model. In order to compete with the other clubs, we need to be something different. Otherwise we would not even be in the Championship right now.

Pozzo Defends Udinese Management Model

" Though Udinese is formally owned by his father, Giampaolo, Pozzo is still heavily involved in the management of the Italian club. It is for this reason that he dismisses a reputation for devouring head coaches - Udinese boss Kosta Runjaic is Serie A's longest-serving manager having been appointed before the 2024-25 season.

"I tend to have a very good relationship with the coach, because the coach is a fundamental part," said Pozzo. "Whenever we sign a coach there is normally strong bond and good idea and we share that. "It has cost me a lot, I know I'm not looking good. Every time I change a coach, it's not a good image.

But I cannot stand the fact that my image is worth more than the club's results. I put the club in front.

" Before the win over Charlton Athletic on 17 October, it is a far cry from the high point of his reign, when a tifo bearing his name was unfurled at Vicarage Road. Tom Bodell, a Hornets supporter who contributes to the Watford Buzz podcast, said outside views of the club being a "basket case" who change manager two or three times a season was "the tip of the iceberg".

Supporter Bodell Questions Trust And Spending

"We've seen over certainly three years, possibly five years now, a real reduction in overheads and outlay on the football side," he said. "Everybody else was either a loan, a free transfer or came from Udinese. So, you know, passing money from one pocket to the other on the same pair of jeans.

" Bodell said chief executive and chairman Scott Duxbury had failed to deliver on promises of signing players with proven EFL experience, with concerns also mounting. "There have been enough instances now of supporters feeling that they've been at best let down, at worst kind of misled or lied to that it is very hard to rebuild that trust," said Bodell.

"They are at very real risk of leaving us in a worse position than when they arrived and I think that is probably the thing that has tipped people into action. "But while the optics of Pozzo's model and methods have hit an all-time low for En