Pioneering urine test could detect lung cancer years before symptoms begin

A urine test that can detect lung cancer years before symptoms begin has been developed by scientists funded by Cancer Research UK. The test looks for toxic proteins in urine that can indicate lung cancer long before a patient experiences any symptoms.

A urine test that can detect lung cancer years before symptoms begin could be rolled out on the health service in as little as five years, experts have said.

The disease, which kills more than 35,000 Britons each year, is notoriously difficult to diagnose at an early stage, with the majority of cases only caught once the cancer has spread. But a pioneering new test that can pick up the first possible signs of lung cancer could soon be available on the NHS, say experts.

Developed by scientists funded by Cancer Research UK, the test looks for toxic proteins in urine that can indicate lung cancer long before a patient experiences any symptoms. Professor Ljiljana Fruk, from the University of Cambridge, said she hopes to see the test 'working in real patients and rolled out across the NHS within the next five years, making a real difference to people at risk of this devastating disease'.

It comes just days after NHS data revealed thousands more lung cancer cases are being detected early each year due to a supermarket screening initiative. The programme, which sees patients screened for the disease by mobile screening trucks parked in sports stadiums and busy high streets, has found more than 10,000 lung cancers since it began in 2019.

Nearly 50,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with lung cancer each year - making it the third most common cancer in the country, and the leading cause of cancer-related death. A pioneering new urine test that can pick up the first possible signs of lung cancer could soon be available on the NHS , say experts.

Early diagnosis of the disease is crucial, with those diagnosed at the earliest stages nearly 13 times more likely to survive for five years than those who catch it late. Yet lung cancer rarely causes symptoms in its early stages, due to a lack of nerve endings in the lungs.

As a result, the majority of cases are only diagnosed once the cancer spreads to other parts of the body - causing symptoms like a persistent cough, chest pain, and unexplained weight loss and fatigue. Just 11 per cent of lung cancer patients will survive 10 or more years after being diagnosed with the disease.

The latest lung cancer test promises to dramatically improve outcomes for future patients, however, by catching signs of the disease before it has a chance to spread. The pioneering test looks for so-called 'zombie' cell proteins which could indicate a patient has lung cancer in its earliest stages – meaning the disease could be detected months or even years before symptoms appear.

The sensor has not yet been tested in humans, next is the clinical trials and it is likely it will take few years to bring it to patients, but it is a first big step and it could one day be used easily in GP surgeries and hospitals to help detect recurrence in this hard-to-treat cancer much earlier





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Lung Cancer Urine Test Early Detection Cancer Research UK University Of Cambridge Mobile Screening Trucks Supermarket Screening Initiative Pioneering New Test Toxic Proteins Zombie Cell Proteins Injectable Sensor Early Stages Hard-To-Treat Cancer Leading Cause Of Cancer-Related Death Third Most Common Cancer In The Country

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