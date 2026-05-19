PIP Award Duration, Components, and Eligibility

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released a list of 12 medical conditions that may qualify recipients for the maximum Personal Independence Payment (PIP) award period. PIP is a benefit provided to individuals living with long-term physical or mental health conditions, disabilities, or learning difficulties. It assists those requiring support with daily living activities, particularly individuals of State Pension age seeking to preserve their independence at home.

The DWP will make an award of PIP based on the impact of the claimant’s health condition or disability on their daily life and their ability to live independently.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released a list of 12 medical conditions that may qualify recipients for the maximum Personal Independence Payment (PIP) award period. Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is a benefit provided to individuals living with long-term physical or mental health conditions, disabilities, or learning difficulties. It assists those requiring support with daily living activities, particularly individuals of State Pension age seeking to preserve their independence at home.

Award durations vary, with the briefest lasting just nine months, while the most extensive is an ongoing award subject to a 'light touch' review after 10 years. PIP is not paid as a single fixed amount. Rather, it comprises two components determined by how a claimant's condition impacts their independence. The daily living component helps cover additional costs associated with everyday activities.

The standard rate stands at £76.55 per week, while the enhanced rate offers £114.80. The mobility component addresses difficulties with getting around. The standard rate for this component is £30.20, with an enhanced level of £80.10. Claimants who qualify for the enhanced daily living rate alongside a portion of mobility support could receive up to £187 weekly - amounting to £748 per month.

For individuals considering a fresh application for PIP, or Adult Disability Payment, it's crucial to understand that award durations can range from nine months to as long as 10 years, though DWP statistics only categorise awards as 'five years or longer'. The current edition of the PIP Handbook outlines that the decision maker will determine a PIP award based on how a claimant's health condition or disability affects their day-to-day life and capacity for independent living.

It adds: 'The length of award will be based upon each claimant's individual circumstances.

' It's worth noting that DWP guidance indicates most claimants will undergo regular reviews of their award, 'regardless of the length of the award' to ensure 'everyone continues to receive the most appropriate level of support'. Certain claimants will receive a limited term award for a set period of up to two years - the DWP confirms these awards will not be subject to review.

Limited awards without a review date are allocated where there's reasonable expectation that the claimant's health condition may improve. Recent DWP figures have disclosed the top 12 conditions with the greatest number of long-term PIP recipients. Collectively, there are 1,804,025 claimants who have been in receipt of PIP for five years or more out of 3,926,015 claimants across these 12 conditions





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Personal Independence Payment (PIP) DWP Department For Work And Pensions Medical Conditions Long-Term Recipients Daily Living Component Mobility Component Enhanced Rates Regular Reviews Limited Term Awards Top 12 Conditions Eligibility Award Durations Decision Maker Individual Circumstances Light Touch Review State Pension Age Preserve Independence At Home Additional Costs Associated With Everyday Acti Difficulties With Getting Around Regular Reviews Of Their Award Limited Term Awards Without A Review Date Reasonable Expectation That The Claimant's Hea

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