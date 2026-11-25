An undercover investigation found an Italy-based adviser charging a £700 fee to help Britons secure PIP payments, with coaching on exaggerating symptoms.

A benefits adviser speaking from southern Italy has been recorded by an undercover Daily Mail reporter advising a potential claimant to exaggerate or even invent symptoms to secure Personal Independence Payments (PIP) in Britain. Elvira Valente charges a £700 fee and says she can help applicants secure PIP and other handouts worth up to £3,000 per month. The Daily Mail investigation found she is one of a growing number of so-called 'cash-for-claims' fixers.

How Paid Advisers Coach PIP Claimants

Elvira Valente told the undercover reporter that claimants needed to make their situation appear far worse than it was. She advised the reporter to describe feeling depressed, overwhelmed and unable to breathe during the night, and to say they sometimes felt they wanted to die. Ms Valente charges £200 for an initial consultation and a further £500 to submit a full PIP application to the Department for Work and Pensions.

Also read Major Pip review calls for ‘full system reform’ of disability benefit

The reporter was posing as a father seeking help for his stepson, who he said complains about being too anxious to hold down a job and always has aches and pains. He added that 'we can't see anything seriously wrong with him'. Ms Valente nonetheless offered a list of conditions the stepson could claim to suffer from, including depression.

Ms Valente also explained how the benefit is divided into two components, daily living and mobility. For mobility, she said the claimant should state that they do not go out and walk with a stick. For daily living, she suggested claiming they need someone else to help them make food and shower.

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Other Operators Selling Evidence and Scripts

Amy Northrop, a registered nurse and former PIP assessor, charges to write letters of support detailing supposed health problems. The Daily Mail reported that she does this without ever speaking to the applicant.

Lewis Crook runs a website selling £39 PIP Evidence Packs. Customers answer three minutes of questions online, and the service then produces a personalised evidence statement for a claim. Other sellers offer PIP Assessment Preparation packs containing example answers that coach claimants on the precise phrases to use when questioned about their conditions.

The Daily Mail said these services are often offered with no attempt to establish whether applicants are telling the truth. Charges often run to hundreds of pounds for coaching on what to say, how to prepare paperwork and even producing supporting evidence.

Government Review and Rising PIP Spending

The long-awaited review of PIP, carried out by social security minister Stephen Timms, was published on Tuesday, a week after the Alan Milburn review suggested the benefit should be scrapped for those under 25. The Timms report was produced in conjunction with many disabled advocacy groups. It does not suggest major savings and recommends quicker payments for those with the most severe conditions.

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Four million people now receive PIP in England and Wales. Spending on the benefit stood at £16.3billion in today's prices in 2019-20, and by 2024-25 it had risen to £27.3billion. PIP is designed to help people with a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability that makes everyday activities difficult.

The benefit is not means-tested and is worth up to £194 a week. The Government says applicants can support claims with evidence, including statements from carers or family members. Advisers such as Ms Valente operate against this backdrop, advertising their services on the online marketplace Gumtree.