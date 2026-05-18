PIP Changes in Claimant Numbers and Award Review Periods

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) reveals a rise in Personal Independence Payment (PIP) claims, with 3.9 million recipients in England and Wales. The government has extended award review periods for some claimants and emphasizes the importance of evaluating changes in circumstances to secure higher award rates, highlighting the uniqueness of each case.

The latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) report a 3.9 million claim for Personal Independence Payment ( PIP ) in England and Wales as of January, marking a significant increase since the start of the pandemic.

Of these, there were 31,000 changes of circumstance reported, with 28,000 being resolved positively. Many eligible individuals may not be aware of the possibility of adjusting their benefit amounts based on a change in circumstances. The DWP has extended the six-year award review periods for certain PIP claimants to accommodate the need for more flexible decision-making.

For instance, individuals with worsening conditions or additional health issues might see increases in their daily living and mobility component rates. A recent change in case results in a higher award of both daily living and mobility components, resulting in an extra £350.40 per month for someone receiving the standard rate of both.

It is crucial to understand that reporting a change in circumstances does not guarantee an increased award, as outcomes are based on individual assessments rather than the actual condition itself. Before reporting changes, it is essential to consider potential reductions, extensions, or stop/start status. This information is provided in the online PIP Handbook, supporting individuals who may be navigating the PIP claims process





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