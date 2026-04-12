Pippa Middleton and Husband Face Backlash Over Lane Dispute in West Berkshire Village

Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, are facing criticism from residents of Kintbury, West Berkshire, over the closure of a lane on their estate. Locals claim the couple's actions, including erecting electric gates and restricting access to Mill Lane, have been inconsiderate and have disrupted the community's traditional use of the area. The dispute has escalated to a legal battle, raising questions about privacy versus public access.

Pippa Middleton , known for her association with the British Royal Family, is facing criticism from the residents of Kintbury , a village in West Berkshire where she resides with her husband, James Matthews , and their three children. Locals have voiced concerns about the couple's alleged inconsiderate behavior, claiming they are perceived as aloof and superior to others in the community.

This situation highlights a clash between the couple's desire for privacy and the local community's established practices and rights. The crux of the issue revolves around Mill Lane, a lane running through the Matthewses' 145-acre estate, which locals claim has historically been a public right of way. The couple's actions, including the installation of electric gates and 'private' signage, have led to a dispute, forcing residents to take alternative, less safe routes. The locals argue that the closure of Mill Lane has not only inconvenienced them but also created a dangerous situation, especially for pedestrians. This is not the first time Middleton has courted controversy. She has a history of imposing strict rules, as seen with her 2017 wedding to financier James Matthews, and taking legal action against those who satirized her. The current situation echoes past instances where Middleton's behavior has been perceived as demanding or self-important. \The central issue is a lane the residents call Mill Lane. The lane, a concreted track that the couple claims is part of their private driveway, has been the subject of contention. Locals dispute this claim, asserting that the lane has long been a public right of way, used regularly as a footpath since the 1960s. The West Berkshire Ramblers, a group of walking enthusiasts, have been particularly vocal in their opposition. They successfully applied to West Berkshire Council to designate the lane a public right of way in 2024, but the Matthewses have appealed the decision, leading to an upcoming public meeting. The situation has intensified due to the installation of electric gates, signage reading 'private' and 'no entry', and wooden fencing along the lane, restricting access. Locals also say that trees have been thinned out, making the family's home, Barton Court, more visible, further impacting the community's sense of familiarity and access. The local community's sense of ownership of the lane is deeply rooted, with generations having used it for recreation and enjoying its natural beauty. The closure of the lane has forced them onto a road frequented by HGVs and delivery drivers, with no pavement, thus raising safety concerns. This has sparked widespread discontent and a strong feeling of having their rights infringed upon.\The historical background of Mill Lane shows its role as a key part of the local community's way of life. Locals recount memories of picnics, autumn conker collections, and a sense of freedom and safety that has been disrupted. The changes implemented by the Matthewses have sparked outrage, with residents feeling as though their access to a cherished natural space has been curtailed. The views of the local residents are clear; they believe their peaceful enjoyment of a public right of way has been compromised. The situation underscores the tension between individual property rights and the community's need to safeguard access to public spaces. The local community's sense of attachment to the area is deep-rooted, and the restrictions imposed by the Matthewses have triggered a strong emotional response. The issue has now escalated to a formal legal challenge, with a public meeting scheduled to decide the fate of Mill Lane. The case of Mill Lane has highlighted the sensitivities of balancing personal privacy against the needs of the community and its established rights. As one of the locals mentioned, it is a safe place, where children play. The changes and the lack of access for the children are a source of worry, making the conflict a community matter rather than a matter of property rights. The core of the matter is the local community's perception of their way of life being altered by new residents, which has created a challenging situation in the village





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Pippa Middleton James Matthews Kintbury Mill Lane Right Of Way

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