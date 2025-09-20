Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, are undertaking substantial renovations of their Berkshire manor house while also expanding their Buckleberry Farm with a new nursery. This follows Catherine's move to a nearby Crown Estate property in Windsor Great Park, fueling speculation about friendly competition.

Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews , are embarking on a significant renovation of their Berkshire manor house, purchased in 2022 for £15 million. The plans, which include demolishing a 1970s extension to enhance the arrival experience, creating a new garden room, and building a new kitchen, highlight a desire for a modernized living space.

This renovation comes as Pippa's sister, Catherine, and Prince William prepare to move into Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom Crown Estate property in Windsor Great Park, potentially fueling Pippa's ambition for a stately upgrade. Interestingly, the current kitchen was designed by the late Sir Terence Conran, a renowned restaurateur and design icon, who originally restored the house. The couple's decision to replace Conran's kitchen garden with a swimming pool further suggests a preference for contemporary features over historical preservation. Forest Lodge, where Catherine will reside, lacks a swimming pool but boasts a ballroom, prompting speculation about the competitive undercurrent driving Pippa's home improvements and her future choices and projects. \Beyond the residential upgrade, the couple has also made waves with their plans for a nursery at Buckleberry Farm in Berkshire. While initially met with concerns from highway officials regarding increased traffic, the couple ultimately secured approval to establish the nursery. The council cited the nursery's potential to deliver significant social benefits, addressing the local shortage of early years places. This project, similar to the Bucklebury Farm renovations they already successfully did, reflects a continued commitment to improving the farm and providing various services. The farm already boasts a deer park, soft play area, animal petting facilities, office space, a cafe, and rustic glamping tents, offering families a unique and immersive experience. The planned nursery aims to provide local parents with much-needed childcare options, particularly during school holidays, when similar facilities are scarce in the area. The whole Buckleberry Farm is a testament to the couple's initiative and dedication to providing enriching experiences and necessary services within their community, which are both modern and useful. \The ambitious plans for the Berkshire manor house and the establishment of the nursery at Buckleberry Farm underscore Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' dedication to their property and their community. The home renovation exemplifies their taste and desire to improve and modernize their living space, while the nursery project reflects their commitment to providing valuable services in the Berkshire area. This also reflects the couple's continuing dedication to the Buckleberry Farm, transforming it into a multifaceted destination that caters to various needs, which is a big success. The contrast between Pippa's home improvements and the anticipated move of her sister to a nearby Crown Estate property in Windsor Great Park adds a layer of intrigue and potential friendly rivalry. These decisions show a proactive approach to shaping their environment and contributing to the well-being of the local community. The continuous improvements to Bucklebury Farm, coupled with the forthcoming nursery, indicate a long-term investment in the area, and a commitment to building a legacy there. It is clear that both, the home upgrades and Buckleberry Farm projects, showcase a proactive approach to improving their environment and contributing to the well-being of the local community





