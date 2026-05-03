Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Sell Bucklebury Farm After Financial Struggles

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have sold their £1.3 million petting zoo, Bucklebury Farm, after facing significant financial losses and failed attempts to diversify the business. The couple's struggles with the Berkshire property highlight the challenges of running a family attraction, while other royal and celebrity news includes Emma Thynn's lifestyle ventures and Stella Jones' high-profile dating life.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have officially ended their ambitious venture at Bucklebury Farm , a £1.3 million petting zoo and family attraction in Berkshire that they acquired in 2021.

Despite their initial plans to transform the 72-acre property into a thriving business, the couple faced significant financial struggles, including six-figure losses annually and a mounting debt of £807,543 by 2025. In an attempt to salvage the situation, they proposed building a nursery for 25 children on the site, but the local highways authority rejected the plan due to concerns about increased traffic congestion.

The couple even pleaded with the council, arguing that diversification was essential for the farm's survival and its ability to serve the community. However, their efforts were in vain, and the application was denied. Visitors also expressed dissatisfaction with the zoo's steep ticket prices, which had reportedly risen sharply since 2021. One local resident described the venture as a 'snooty cash grab,' lamenting that the once-beloved childhood destination had become a place of 'snobbery and middle-class exclusivity.

' A representative for the couple confirmed that they no longer have any ownership or involvement in the property. In other royal and celebrity news, Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, has been making waves with her lifestyle ventures, including producing homemade jam from her Longleat estate. Her recent appearance at the NYC Gala alongside Edward Enninful, a former close friend of Meghan Markle, has sparked comparisons between the two women.

When asked about claims that Meghan had copied her, Emma simply raised an eyebrow and declined to comment. Meanwhile, Stella Jones, the daughter of The Clash guitarist Mick Jones, was spotted at a New York party celebrating Stella McCartney's new collaboration with H&M. Stella is currently dating Elliot Donaldson, the grandson of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, adding another layer of musical royalty to the mix.

Lady Lola Bute, who recently split from her boyfriend Parker Van Noord, found a silver lining when she caught the bouquet at the wedding of Charlie Forte, the son of hotelier Sir Rocco Forte. The glamorous event took place in a Sicilian castle, drawing the attention of London's elite. Elsewhere, the cream of London society gathered to honor Queen Camilla's former hairdresser, Hugh Green, who passed away at the age of 80.

The memorial, held at the home of Lady Leonora Anson, was attended by notable figures such as Princess Alexandra, Freddie Windsor, Patricia Hodge, and Dame Joan Collins, who was a longtime client of Hugh's Belgravia salon. In a more lighthearted note, tennis star Emma Raducanu, known for her luxurious Porsche sponsorship, recently shared a photo of herself sitting in the baggage rack of a South Western train, proving that even celebrities sometimes opt for public transportation





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Pippa Middleton Bucklebury Farm Emma Thynn Stella Jones Lady Lola Bute

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