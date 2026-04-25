Pippa Middleton Faces Local Backlash Over Estate Gate Dispute

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are embroiled in a dispute with residents of their Berkshire village over a lane they have blocked off, leading to accusations of arrogance and 'nouveau riche' behavior. The incident has sparked a debate about public rights of way and the couple's perceived sense of entitlement, drawing parallels to the lifestyle of Pippa's sister-in-law, Vogue Williams.

Pippa Middleton , known globally as the sister of the Princess of Wales, has always maintained a relatively private life despite her connection to royalty. Her marriage to hedge fund manager James Matthews in 2017 brought her further into a world of wealth and social circles, notably through James’s brother Spencer Matthews’ relationship with model Vogue Williams .

While the Matthews brothers share a close bond, a perceived slight occurred when Vogue Williams was reportedly not invited to Pippa and James’s wedding, allegedly due to a ‘no ring, no bring’ policy. Initial appearances suggested a friendly relationship, with a joint Caribbean holiday in 2018 captured by the media.

However, speculation of a rift soon emerged, fueled by the contrasting lifestyles of Pippa, who cultivated a down-to-earth image, and Vogue, a prominent celebrity figure. Public appearances together ceased, and insiders hinted at a disconnect, with some suggesting Pippa viewed Vogue as ‘tacky’ due to their differing personalities. Now, a new narrative is unfolding, suggesting Pippa may be exhibiting traits previously associated with her sister-in-law.

Residents of the idyllic Berkshire village where Pippa and James reside have described the couple as ‘inconsiderate’, ‘snooty’, and even a ‘diva’, labeling them as ‘nouveau riche’. The source of the local discontent centers around a lane running through the Matthews’ expansive 145-acre estate, Barton Court, a £15 million mansion acquired in 2022. The couple has installed electric gates and ‘private’ signage on Mill Lane, claiming it’s part of their driveway.

However, locals assert that Mill Lane has been a public right of way for decades, used as a safe footpath, and the closure forces them onto a dangerous road lacking pavements. This has sparked outrage, with residents questioning the couple’s sense of entitlement, dismissing their royal connection as irrelevant and highlighting their perceived display of wealth.

The dispute has escalated, with the Matthews family maintaining that the lane is not formally designated a public right of way by West Berkshire Council and disputing its commonly known name. The council is expected to take a ‘neutral stance’ in an upcoming meeting. This incident marks a shift in public perception of Pippa Middleton, who previously prioritized a low-key lifestyle.

It also echoes past instances where Pippa has taken assertive legal action, such as pursuing legal recourse against a parody social media account that mocked her party-planning book. The situation highlights the challenges of navigating public life and maintaining privacy while residing in a close-knit community, and raises questions about the responsibilities that come with wealth and social standing.

The controversy underscores a potential irony: Pippa Middleton, once seen as the more reserved sister, now faces criticism for behavior reminiscent of the lifestyle she seemingly distanced herself from





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Pippa Middleton James Matthews Vogue Williams Royal Family Berkshire Estate Dispute

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